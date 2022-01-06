As some fair-weather game seasons wind down and winter strengthens its grip for the long icy road ahead, the Christmas/New Year holidays offer a welcome reprieve.
It’s an opportunity to hunker by a fire with a favorite beverage and catch up on journal entries — not to mention sleep — reminisce about the bucks and ducks that got away (or reside in the freezer), and plan for the future.
Personally, I love this chance to take a breath. Cleaning and storing gear is not only imperative if it’s to be used year in and year out, but it’s cathartic.
It means time well spent in the shed, the smell of which brings me to that same place each time — outdoors.
The combination of decoys, blinds, and fishing gear is a fine aromatic experience to my aging senses; it speaks of adventures past and future, and invites a long, indulgent whiff. My kids do the same, as that smell-triggered memory takes them back to toddler age, when they’d “help” me attach anchor cords to decoys in the pre-season or clean birds in October.
If you prefer to hunt for a half hour on the rifle opener, shoot your deer, then store gun and vest until next Nov. 15, you might not understand.
But most of us love sampling the seasons as they stroll by like a river’s current, reassuringly regular and dependable. While we have our favorites — ducks over decoys, woodcock over a good bird dog, waiting on-stand for a decent buck, trolling for salmon, jigging for walleyes — we enjoy plucking at the others throughout the year.
But as the post-season doldrums set in and the promise to once again lay hands on stowed gear seems a lifetime away, all hope is not lost. For it’s winter, which means rabbits, steelhead, ice fishing, and more … like bird watching. Armed only with binoculars, I prowl the countryside in search of the snowy, northern hawk, and great gray owls that invade our neck of the woods. Winter bird feeders teem with life, as do the open waters of Lake Michigan when the late migrant ducks come to town.
To the chagrin of many a spouse, this isn’t the season to “hang ‘em up” until the snow melts, rather a time to readjust our sights and find a new passion, or dabble in several.
Snowshoes and skis, skating on the black ice of Lake Leelanau or still-hunting game with a camera and telephoto lens.
If you can’t find a winter outdoor sport in northern Michigan, you’re either not looking hard enough or cold doesn’t jive with your arthritis.
So store that gear, take a few days off, and come shiver in the river next to me — I’ll be the one steelhead fishing with leaky waders and loving (almost) every minute of it.
As a side note, we couldn’t offer a new look at the Hooks and Bullets column without a respectful nod to Bob Gwizdz. An icon of this outdoor column and newspaper for years, Bob’s tireless travel, reporting, and savvy tips are huge waders to fill, and we’re honored to take the torch.
That said, I’m happy to introduce three fellow hopeless outdoorsmen — Jon Osborn, Jake Smith, and Greg Frey — who, along with me, will share their thoughts on everything hunting and fishing each month.
They neglect their responsibilities far less and write far better than me, which is precisely why I’ve hitched my wagon to theirs.
