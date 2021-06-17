Near my house lies a ravine. Not deep by any standards, yet a depression nonetheless, snaking its way downward, curving right, and blending into the vast depths of a mile-long swamp beginning at the bottom of my hill. Though I’ve lived here nearly 10 years, I’m still peeling back the layers of this special place.
It had gone unnoticed during the initial home-tour of the property, as eyes focused on the necessities of family and work — was there enough room for the kids to play, studio space for me to work, and hopefully a garage, if that wasn’t asking too much. Surrounded by cherry orchards to the north and east, and a huge cedar swamp to the west, my wife and I were satisfied. No vast estate by any means, yet those two acres seemed castle-like compared to our first place, and would easily do for our second, and perhaps permanent, home.
Walling off part of the basement for an office and including the walkout door, I was oblivious to the catharsis and creativity that awaited a few paces away in that quiet, neighbor-less, pine and aspen-covered gully, with a resplendent smattering of pin cherries, ash, beech, and maple, not to mention the wildlife that call it home. In the tricky business of art and writing as a job and not a hobby, clearing the mind is more important than I usually admit.
My ravine piqued interest one crisp September morning during that first fall when sneaking out for a moment to take stock of our new territory, a steaming cup of coffee in hand. Two invisible deer that had remained motionless for several minutes could hold it no longer and finally bolted, causing an obvious reaction — hot coffee on a cold hand evidently does more to wake the soul than ingesting the stuff. But after drying off, with the barely audible deer still bounding into the bowels of the swamp, I processed the bigger picture: animals used the ravine as if my home wasn’t there. For a sportsman, that was pretty cool.
I studied it from an artist’s perspective during those initial observances. A massive, 60-foot Norway spruce stood sentinel over the entrance near the driveway; what light managed to filter through its nearly impenetrable bows cast flickering, mesmerizing shadows in the slightest breeze. A kaleidoscope of green-yellow plants littered the ground, as shortened days and cool nights began the ravine’s ritualistic preparation for winter. The following spring was even more impressive, a true north woods botany lab. Ramps and morels, Turk’s cap lily and Dutchman’s breeches, myrtle and trilliums, ghost pipe and teaberry formed a carpet of green and white and yellow for the fauna that inhabited its domain.
There are squirrels, of course, raucously brazen in their attitudes toward all things larger than them. Deer are always a welcome sight, and though close to the house, they never seem the least bit tame, crashing away and leaving me breathless in their hasty departure. Where the ravine empties delta-like into the larger growth of swamp maples and cedars, a drumming grouse father’s an annual brood; the hen brings her half-grown chicks in mid-summer to feast under my feeders.
Turkeys stealthily scoot unnoticed through this low area, appearing more stump-like than Big Bird, unless following an annoyed hen, puffed out and tail fanned for all to see. Every species of northern Michigan woodpecker has drilled for insects in these trees. Warblers, occupying niches from floor to canopy, diminutively peep and call their way through each spring.
When an old, hollow red pine crashed down one night during a November gale, a family of cottontails took up residence beneath its bountiful branches soon after. Sharp-shinned and goshawks effortlessly navigate the ravine’s upper levels, and coyotes scour its floor. Skunks and raccoons, eaglesand vultures, jays and crows all have come to this strange retreat so oddly adjacent to the chaos and commotion of my home.
At face value, what I have before me — in wildlife-speak — is a “corridor,” a place where animals feel safe traversing various feeding and resting places interrupted by human activity. These corridors tend to be thick with protective cover, or low, overlooked areas where critters can move with a little less caution, to rest in some semblance of comfort without being on constant alert for danger.
And perhaps that’s the mystery, that as I stare the half-century mark in the eyes, it’s more than just the creative urge that brings me here as well. Family and friends, both young and old, age and change. Some deal with illness, some succumb to it, for no other reason than that’s just the way of things. Kids grow into the adults we hope they’ll become, but in doing so, leave the confines of our care to forge their own way. Parents, once so strong, give in to the weathered hand of time.
But the ravine is always here, safe and overlooked by everyone, even those who know me best. There’s little change, and no danger, only refuge. The world awaits on the other side of my driveway, but it is worlds away, in a distant place saved for what I can’t control. There’s no pretense in my ravine, nothing fake. It’s simply here. It offers me nothing and everything, and I am grateful.
It’s spring now, and I’m perched birdlike at its apex in a grayer, coffee-drinking version of Rodin’s “The Thinker.” The morning is chilly, and the warm mug feels good in my hand. A raven swoops over, and a horned owl hoots far off in the valley. A few chickadees, up early for breakfast, flit eagerly from branch to branch. The first grosbeaks have returned, which means the orioles will be right behind.
Everything else fades away, and I’m ready for whatever comes next.
