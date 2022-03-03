It’s late February. Mild weather or not, it’s still … February and I feel like Bill Murray during Groundhog Day.
Several weeks of winter’s cold makes it hard to imagine March — and better days — are close at hand. Instead of a welcome heat wave, we get a day, maybe two, as teasers, when temps go from 14 overnight to 42 the next afternoon with a strong southwest wind. Birds and squirrels pound the uncovered seed at the feeder, and you don’t need the heavy wool just to get the mail. But it’s over as soon as it starts, the melt refreezes, and you wipe out going down the steps to the garage.
It’s not the official changing of the guard, where winter passes the baton to spring, only the big snow piles remain, and matted grass begins to bounce back. No, this is the ugly preamble, where semi-brown snow melts to reveal even browner snow, and what softens one day only hardens the next. Some, like Ozzy, call it Mud Season, a descriptive term for the sloppy look, but it also rings metaphorical because of the crappy mood it puts us in.
For sportsmen and women, the steelhead aren’t in yet and the squirrels and rabbits have grown wise to our tactics. The DNR has begun their annual “ice isn’t safe” reports to deter sane folks from poking holes in their favorite lakes. Crow season runs to the end of March but snow typically prevents accessing fields, shooting preserves won’t open for a while, and we couldn’t run our bird dogs even if the two-tracks allowed us access to bird covers.
Thankfully, up here, Mud Season runs from the last couple weeks of February to mid-March, and I keep my gear ready for all of the above, at a forecast’s notice, in a late effort to kick the winter blues to the curb.
Here are a few examples. Waterfowlers love chasing crows, treating the pursuit as a poor-man’s duck hunt of sorts because we can use decoys, calls and dogs. Crow season is split into two segments in Michigan: Aug. 1 — Sept. 30, and Feb. 1 — March 31. The August season is a riot, especially for introducing beginning hunters and dogs to what they’ll expect in the rapidly approaching goose and duck seasons. Birds are young and naive, and give us an excuse to look skyward once again. Conversely, the winter hunt is a crazy challenge fraught with super smart birds, sparse cover in which to hide, snow that impedes or prevents good dog work, and freezing temperatures. In a nutshell, you either have to really love crow hunting or have a major case of cabin fever to take on these tough birds at this time of year. Unless it’s Mud Season.
Though I’m not a fan of river fishing when temps dip into the teens, my gear stays in the truck for the 35-degree day when streets glisten with roadside runoff. The winter resident steelies that linger in our local rivers typically perk up under such conditions, yet it’s not the big “run” of fish everyone waits for, so crowds are light(er) and I can actually fish some favorite holes with a decent chance for a few hookups.
As stated earlier, rabbits and squirrels have grown wise to orange blobs lurking in their favorite haunts. But breeding season for squirrels, rabbits, and hares puts their focus elsewhere (love) and off me, meaning a chance to add a few more to the crockpot. Again, this is far less appealing when it’s 4 degrees out with a 20 mph north wind, but give me a morning warm enough for fog and you can bet I’m out sneaking around with a .22 in hand.
A favorite Mud Season adventure that doesn’t involve hooks or bullets is wildlife photography.
Personally, it serves two-fold for me because it’s not only catch-and-release hunting, but I need the material for future paintings. Warmer, late-winter days accompany the breeding urge in many birds and mammals, meaning they’re going from hidden survival mode to wanting to be seen and heard to attract mates.
Our local duck population — redheads, scaup (both lesser and greater), buffleheads and goldeneyes, mallards and black ducks — are showing off for the ladies in their finest spring plumage; turkeys begin to strut and gobble; ruffed grouse start their spring drumming, and the early woodcock return and begin “peenting.”
It’s a spectacular time to view these animals behind a camera instead of down the barrel of an old gun, and even more enjoyable if you’re like my brother Jake, who some days would do better not only taking pictures but actually throwing his camera at the birds instead of using a gun.
So instead of retreating further into the doldrums and despair of ugly late winter, embrace Mud Season for the opportunities it provides, and be ready to pounce when that forecast allows.
It might make winter seem not so long after all.
