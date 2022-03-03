Mud Season pursuits

Crows are perhaps the smartest of all gamebirds, but still need to eat. A brief thaw with the possibility of new food creates a chance for a stellar hunt. Silhouette and full-body decoys surrounding exposed ground look natural. Hide in brush or trees if possible, preferably in snow camo, and plan to sit at least 20 yards away from the setup and be ready for longer shooting. Calling helps, but sparingly, as a wrong note with these wary birds will put an end to the gig. Dogs love crows, but only bring them if they can hold still, knowing they can twist a knee in deep snow.

Steelhead during Mud Season still aren’t as active as during the spring run, so I use beads and bobbers. “Floats” to most steelhead guys, they’re still a bobber, and aid in detectable, drag-free presentations for semi-lethargic winter fish. Below my float, I run five to six split shot — from larger to smaller size — leading to a two-way swivel. From there, I tie roughly 18 inches of fluorocarbon leader to a #6 steelhead hook, with a colored “bead” on the leader to imitate a single salmon egg floating through the water column. If beads aren’t working, I’ll use spawn bags or wax worms.

Squirrels are out and about during late-winter warm-ups, so be patient and not only look, but listen. While they normally don’t venture far from their dens, breeding season gets them moving. Try a squirrel call to pique their interest. Rabbits and hares are overall more active during breeding season, so persistence pays off.

I treat wildlife photography as a hunt, getting in camo or waders, sitting in blinds, and waiting. I’ll even put out decoys when snapping pics of ducks. Having good equipment sure helps, as does knowing how to use it during tricky lighting conditions. Good friend and excellent local photographer Mike Drilling of Windborne Photographic offered some spot-on advice when trying to capture wildlife with a camera instead of a gun. “To get the most dynamic images, shoot during the first two hours and last two hours of the day because these ‘golden hours’ simply provide the best light.

“Snow on the ground can confuse the camera into thinking there’s more light than there is, so go completely manual to manipulate the speed and light readings. And increase the ISO to increase light sensitivity in lower light, which also coincides with most wildlife movements.” Mike suggests utilizing the following tools at all costs: a pop-up blind and heater to ensure a longer, more comfortable sit in chilly weather, and a good tripod for crisper shots, preferably with a fluid ball head to aid in quicker movements.

It’s late February. Mild weather or not, it’s still … February and I feel like Bill Murray during Groundhog Day.

Several weeks of winter’s cold makes it hard to imagine March — and better days — are close at hand. Instead of a welcome heat wave, we get a day, maybe two, as teasers, when temps go from 14 overnight to 42 the next afternoon with a strong southwest wind. Birds and squirrels pound the uncovered seed at the feeder, and you don’t need the heavy wool just to get the mail. But it’s over as soon as it starts, the melt refreezes, and you wipe out going down the steps to the garage.

It’s not the official changing of the guard, where winter passes the baton to spring, only the big snow piles remain, and matted grass begins to bounce back. No, this is the ugly preamble, where semi-brown snow melts to reveal even browner snow, and what softens one day only hardens the next. Some, like Ozzy, call it Mud Season, a descriptive term for the sloppy look, but it also rings metaphorical because of the crappy mood it puts us in.

For sportsmen and women, the steelhead aren’t in yet and the squirrels and rabbits have grown wise to our tactics. The DNR has begun their annual “ice isn’t safe” reports to deter sane folks from poking holes in their favorite lakes. Crow season runs to the end of March but snow typically prevents accessing fields, shooting preserves won’t open for a while, and we couldn’t run our bird dogs even if the two-tracks allowed us access to bird covers.

Thankfully, up here, Mud Season runs from the last couple weeks of February to mid-March, and I keep my gear ready for all of the above, at a forecast’s notice, in a late effort to kick the winter blues to the curb.

Here are a few examples. Waterfowlers love chasing crows, treating the pursuit as a poor-man’s duck hunt of sorts because we can use decoys, calls and dogs. Crow season is split into two segments in Michigan: Aug. 1 — Sept. 30, and Feb. 1 — March 31. The August season is a riot, especially for introducing beginning hunters and dogs to what they’ll expect in the rapidly approaching goose and duck seasons. Birds are young and naive, and give us an excuse to look skyward once again. Conversely, the winter hunt is a crazy challenge fraught with super smart birds, sparse cover in which to hide, snow that impedes or prevents good dog work, and freezing temperatures. In a nutshell, you either have to really love crow hunting or have a major case of cabin fever to take on these tough birds at this time of year. Unless it’s Mud Season.

Though I’m not a fan of river fishing when temps dip into the teens, my gear stays in the truck for the 35-degree day when streets glisten with roadside runoff. The winter resident steelies that linger in our local rivers typically perk up under such conditions, yet it’s not the big “run” of fish everyone waits for, so crowds are light(er) and I can actually fish some favorite holes with a decent chance for a few hookups.

As stated earlier, rabbits and squirrels have grown wise to orange blobs lurking in their favorite haunts. But breeding season for squirrels, rabbits, and hares puts their focus elsewhere (love) and off me, meaning a chance to add a few more to the crockpot. Again, this is far less appealing when it’s 4 degrees out with a 20 mph north wind, but give me a morning warm enough for fog and you can bet I’m out sneaking around with a .22 in hand.

A favorite Mud Season adventure that doesn’t involve hooks or bullets is wildlife photography.

Personally, it serves two-fold for me because it’s not only catch-and-release hunting, but I need the material for future paintings. Warmer, late-winter days accompany the breeding urge in many birds and mammals, meaning they’re going from hidden survival mode to wanting to be seen and heard to attract mates.

Our local duck population — redheads, scaup (both lesser and greater), buffleheads and goldeneyes, mallards and black ducks — are showing off for the ladies in their finest spring plumage; turkeys begin to strut and gobble; ruffed grouse start their spring drumming, and the early woodcock return and begin “peenting.”

It’s a spectacular time to view these animals behind a camera instead of down the barrel of an old gun, and even more enjoyable if you’re like my brother Jake, who some days would do better not only taking pictures but actually throwing his camera at the birds instead of using a gun.

So instead of retreating further into the doldrums and despair of ugly late winter, embrace Mud Season for the opportunities it provides, and be ready to pounce when that forecast allows.

It might make winter seem not so long after all.

