Well before the first gobble on the opener, most successful turkey hunters have done the nuts and bolts of what it takes to enjoy wild turkey at Thanksgiving: scouting.
If the prep work is performed with care and patience, the hunts themselves are much more predictable and enjoyable. Sort of like bowel prep — just think how a colonoscopy would go without the magic pills the day before? Sorry, what a crappy analogy. Sorry again.
As with all hunting, scouting plays a vital role — just look at the use of trail cams among deer hunters. Time to hunt and fish is precious, and each second counts.
Thankfully, unlike deer, turkeys are civilized and sleep at night, flying down before sunrise from their roost trees to feed and breed, typically in the open, which makes them visible. With a home range around a mile, a little windshield time and patience will confirm if birds are in the area. Once I’ve checked this box and can hunt the property — either private or public — I enter the next phase of scouting: more scouting.
Some fellas only need to hear a distant gobble to seal the deal, but for most of us, the more intel, the better. Case in point. Two years ago, Ozzy had access to a bunch of birds on some property too far away for a scouting mission. The next morning, despite my best calling efforts, the birds wanted to head a certain direction, period. So last year, we set up along that route and called in a beauty bird for Ozzy’s son, Wil, his first, all because we knew where the birds wanted to go.
But it’s easy to “over-scout,” starting with a couple of huge no-nos. First and most important, calling: don’t. Resist the urge to walk and call to locate turkeys — it educates birds you might potentially hunt. Gobblers — especially the old ones — can pinpoint sound, pitch, and cadence to within a foot, and thankfully so. It’s what allows us to call them in for a close, humane shot. If we overplay our hand, though, we might actually call them in and get busted. Instead, listen. I probably hear more birds than I see. Sitting for 15 minutes to a half-hour, I listen for males gobbling and hens calling, especially when males “shock” gobble to other noises, like crows, owls, cranes, or geese. Any time I hear these other animals, I immediately wait a few seconds for a gobble.
If you’re lucky and spot a flock of birds and can observe them through binoculars undetected, take note of where they’re roosted, when they fly down, how many are in the flock, hen to gobbler ratio, jake to tom ratio, what path they take to the first strutting/breeding area, where they go between hours 8am and10am, where they spend the early afternoon hours, and when they return to the roost area. While I’m successful occasionally off the roost, I kill more gobblers mid-morning and toward the end of the day, so I’m very particular about where birds are at these times. Turkeys will stick to a similar pattern unless spooked, or until nesting hens cause gobblers to start traveling for another girlfriend.
Even though I keep my distance to likely travel routes and sight lines, I still camo up as I would for any hunt in case birds head my way, having belly-crawled out of more scouting situations that I care to admit. Rule number one: don’t get busted.
Early season turkeys change daily, though. As male and female reproductive organs enlarge and develop, and the urge to breed increases, gobblers pressure more hens and fight with other males, and hens that were bred early begin making nests. So be vigilant in your scouting, knowing that what you saw a month prior doesn’t mean much until just before the opener.
One last no-no. It’s common knowledge to “roost a bird” to maximize chances the next morning. That’s great advice, just do it quietly, by listening and looking. Owl hoots and crow calls are mediocre locators, and while they may or may not render a precious gobble, you risk tipping your location, especially if you make noise exiting the woods, or it’s quiet enough to hear your truck door slam, engine start, etc. Watch from a distance, locate a tom in the area, then sneak out of there. Generally speaking, in our neck of the woods, a gobbler is in his “roost” area around 7-8pm. If I see him, I make tracks out of there.
I don’t get too excited (other than the constant turkey mania I wake up with this time of year) until a week before the season. To be sure, when late winter’s storms and icy weather pour salt on my cabin fever, I take a few preliminary hikes to see what’s lurking. But with less than two weeks away, it’s time to bust out the camo and binoculars and find those birds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.