May is a month of mystery. While winter’s long grip loosened at the end of March, April saw her shadow in the cool winds and retreated, leaving me at the altar with waders on and fly rod rigged, but no fish to cast to. But May came to the rescue. As Garfunkle sang, “… May, she will stay, resting in my arms again.”
With that song in my head, I weaved through Traverse City’s morning traffic to the sparsely populated, piney reaches of Fife Lake, then South Boardman, and onward to a handful of unnamed and dusty trails, eventually stumbling downhill to a beloved river in many an angler’s opinion: the Manistee.
I stroll her banks far too infrequently these days — with two kids going in nine directions, it’s simply a little far for a couple of hours of evening fishing. But thank God for the Hendrickson hatch, the most gentlemanly of mayflies, which lets me arrive by 10am and return home in time for a bourbon before dinner.
With one foot finally in the river, the prospects looked promising. Flies surrounded my head, a prolific hatch by any stretch. Cloudy, calm… things were prime. Except that no fish rose. Anywhere. I poked, I prodded, I frothed the water. Zippo.
Until finally, a rise. And a decent fish at that. The nature of the rise suggested an emerger, a nymph that has risen through the water column to the surface and is in the process of untucking its wings to fly as an adult. From a crowded fly box, I chose a pattern that took longer to tie on than normal since leaving my cheaters in the truck. Finally, a deep breath, and, just before casting, “Hey, that’s a pretty big black Lab in the yard of the small green cabin I’ve fished in front of for 20 years. Never knew those folks had a Lab. Can’t see the whole body because of the high hill, but he must be big — it’s a bear. A really big bear. And she’s staring right at me. Thirty feet away. With a cub. Yup, it’s a cub. And … he has a twin. Two cute, frolicking cubs, and the trout is still rising. I haven’t caught a fish all spring, and now 250 pounds of furry, huffing motherhood stands in the way.”
Motionless in midstream, fond memories of other days on the water flitting in and out of my tunnel vision, a third cub climbed down from the pine tree until they all waddled off in one black, fuzzy blob. As I began to see more clearly, I quickly surveyed the scene: an overturned, empty dumpster, and no bird feeder, which they obviously must have eaten — seed, feeder, pole, everything. But trash and bird seed would have been nothing more than an appetizer to this clan. The homeowners were nowhere to be found, though a truck in the driveway and cabin curtains pulled back suggested they were there, implying the inevitable — the bears ate the owners, probably as the main course, and were no doubt eyeing the lowly fisherman — doing his best impersonation of a rock — as dessert.
Whoever said you shouldn’t run from a bear has never been sized up by a protective sow with three cubs. I actually raised my knees so high — in waders, mind you — that my feet splashed out of the water in a sprint that would have brought a proud tear to the eye of Carl Lewis. Panting, exhausted but alive, I disembarked for another bend of the river hopefully void of velociraptors, T-rexes, and any other apex-predators intent on Filet-O-Smith.
Two miles away, sitting on the tailgate overlooking a new — and hopefully bear-less stretch — I sipped a cold beer and gnawed on a turkey leg from the bird my son shot a few weeks ago. A jeep pulled up.
A lean, tan, 60-ish fella introduced himself through the window, and we proceeded to swap stories and acquaintances from all over the state. The guy has been a semi-pro surfer for two years, riding 20 footers in Hawaii until moving back to teach journalism at a big university. He’d been camping and fishing and was heading out to look at a home for sale a few doors away from the first home my folks moved in to on Old Mission Peninsula when transplanting from Saginaw in 1990. Talk about small worlds.
All of this today because I just wanted to go fishing. Had I been satisfied only with brag-worthy trout instead of seeking solace and refuge on a river, I would have driven home empty-handed and empty-souled. As it were, I was satiated in a way no fish could ever provide.
With each passing year, I enter the river more through an artist’s eyes, as an unblemished canvas waiting for direction and guidance. Each stroke — each cast — creates another decision, problems to solve and avenues to explore.
Hoping something will happen though unsure of what, I go back. Today, I met a bear and a man, and never caught a fish.
I wonder what tomorrow will bring.
