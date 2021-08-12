Some folks — family and non-family included — often ask why I spend so much time hunting and fishing. My feeble explanations typically fall short. Maybe it’s because the phrase, “you have to be there,” pertains more to the outdoors than just about anything else that comes to mind. Rambling about the details is fruitless — like trying to point out a cloud formation that looks like Mickey Mouse — though I try tirelessly to those who listen, and even those who tell me to put a cork in it.
There’s something about being there that brings us back, the ultimate circle effect … the more you go, the more you go, that sort of thing. And probably the biggest beauty is that an animal harvested or a fish caught doesn’t have to be in the equation.
Case in point — it’s food plot time, even though I’m not sure if it’s the part of the summer for the most premium plot to grow the most food to get the biggest buck. Having bird hunted for nearly 40 years, I still consider myself a newbie bow hunter despite having been at it for a decade. In the realm of growing food to attract deer, I’m even greener. But it’s fun, and I’ve taken a couple nice bucks the past few years since first planting food.
That initial plot was an experiment at best, and if memory serves, I decided late to try it.
Though a lack of September rain didn’t help, by the bow opener, the turnips and clover appeared healthy enough to eat. The handful of deer I had around my stand made routine visits, especially as the cold fall weather set in, and I was blessed with a fond memory via a healthy 5-point, and some venison for the winter.
This year, I sprayed things much earlier, waited a couple of weeks, and was itching to take a looksee in preparations for getting the area planted. Like I said, not sure if that’s the proper approach, but the ‘ol college try is how I go about life, firmly subscribing to the theory that the only wrong thing to do is nothing.
A cool July evening felt perfect for a stroll. So often, we hunters see our favorite spots only during the season, preferring to leave as little footprint as possible until it’s time to go hunting. But the occasional visit doesn’t hurt, and the little knoll where I have my stand looked thick and lush. Strange to see all that green when most of my memories involve the bright yellows and oranges of October.
The only thing that wasn’t lush was the area I’d sprayed, which was dry and brown, ready to be tilled under and planted. A huge bonus to the whole evening was the raspberry patch. Massive is an understatement, and I filled my hat with enough to make the Good Wife happy. Always smart to keep her happy on my outings, and fresh raspberries on oatmeal in the morning go a long way to starting her day right (and therefore mine).
It was getting late and I didn’t want to spook any deer moving that direction for the night, but I couldn’t help linger awhile, just looking around at the place I’ll be spending a lot of time in a couple short months. I thought I’d discovered just about everything there was about this neat little spot, yet here was another. Never saw a raspberry worth picking until now, and they were all over. Deer, frankly, were pretty far from my thoughts.
With a spring in my step, I wove through the sumacs toward the truck, making a concerted effort to mind my hat and not topple the spoils. Though I knew the ensuing description wouldn’t do the moment justice, I’d try, of course, and she’d listen, as she always does.
But a handful of raspberries wouldn’t hurt.
