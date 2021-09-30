It was early September 2016, and my 14-year-old boy and I swatted mosquitoes on a muggy morning goose hunt, doing our best impersonation of a mound of grass while concealed in two low-profile blinds, surrounded by a few-dozen decoys.
Since the birds decided to either sleep in or go elsewhere, the only thing to do was talk. Little did he know, it’s what I really wanted; any goose flapping by would have been icing on the cake.
We gabbed about a wide array of subjects — Nate has never been short on things to chat about. Ever since he could blab semi-coherent sentences, if something was on his mind, he was going to share it; what’s more, he’d insist you listen. Too cute to ever turn down, we listened, and as the years passed, that communication grew.
But time to talk with a youngster is, in my opinion, at its finest while hunting or fishing. And lying side by side with nothing else to do but scan the skies for geese provides all the time in the world to gab. With school only days away, that was the main subject — classes, buddies, sports, girls, etc. — but other topics, such as faith and future, came up. Honestly, I can’t say for certain if we pulled the trigger that day, but I remember the entire menu of conversation. Afterward, watching his smaller frame struggle to carry out the sack of decoys, I hoped — prayed — that he’d still want to come with me when he was out of high school. The experience offered a neat little story, which I wrote, pitched to this fine paper, and soon became my first column.
Fast-forward to this season. While no one on the planet beats me to the alarm — especially for hunting — Nate was up and at ‘em shortly after he heard the dogs being fed. Reaching “up” to hug him, I was greeted with a groggy yet eager — and much deeper— “‘morning, Dad.”
Breakfast downed (he cooked), coffee mugs on board, and decoys in the truck, we sped off to a goose field down the road with hopes that a few hungry honkers would find our setup irresistible. An arduous 300-yard stroll laden with gear through a rough-plowed rye field awaited, but was more than worth the work. When wonderful folks offer their land as a venue for me to spend time with my kids, no hill is too steep or field to long. Soon enough, we were in the same blinds looking out over the same decoys (OK, I may have acquired a few more), waiting for the same geese, and talking about the same things. But it was all different.
The little guy running around with a BB-gun is now a 6-foot grown man with a shotgun. He knows the game and helped plan the morning’s strategy. We talked about how his second year of college was shaping up at NMC, and the hope for a summer internship next year, followed by (gulp), heading up to Tech. Church came up, but instead of me explaining more about our faith with him, he taught me something he learned from a priest friend last week.
And before long, the birds absolutely showed up, and did everything we’d hoped they would. I heard my 19-year-old tough guy sound like a kid again as they approached. He was playing hide and seek, but on a real stage, waiting for just the right time to pop up and take his chances with each new bird. He shot a beautiful limit of geese with as many shots, a testimony to his hard work in the art of wingshooting, not to mention the common love he shares with all bird hunters who love to hold a nice shotgun and pull the trigger as often as possible.
I managed to shoot a few also, and in all too short of time, we were done for the morning. He was beaming with our success, but almost equally elated at the extra time to study given the heavy class load and his homework that would take the rest of Sunday. I, on the other hand, while completely grateful for the morning’s blessings, felt that little deflation I always feel when our sporting adventures come to a close for the moment. In a world of uncertainties, I’ve learned to take nothing for granted.
We picked up, making two grueling marches this time instead of one given the extra freight of birds we added to the load. Not the same dude who once struggled with a sack of decoys, Nate slung gear over his shoulder, hauled geese, and thanked God for a fine morning. Proud Papa doesn’t quite cut it, and I hoped he didn’t see my bleary eyes, not to mention how many ibuprofen I took that evening — I’m sore in places I didn’t know existed.
My dad said long ago that if you take a kid hunting when they’re young enough, and often enough, and make the hunts about them instead of you, that you’ll have a hunting buddy for life. It worked, as my dad and I are still hunting buddies, though now it’s me who launches the boat, puts out the decoys, call the birds, and cooks breakfast. Proper evolution, I guess.
And that’s how the sport perpetuates itself, one dad or mom at a time with one kid at a time. You’ve built a bond around something stronger that any hobby, and sustainable for a lifetime. And eventually, they might even cook you breakfast, too.
