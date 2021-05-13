Each year, several moments vie for the coveted “best nap” award. The lethargy after big meals like Thanksgiving and Christmas come to mind, where bloated participants sleep off food comas in the requiem of their blessed bedrooms for an hour — or three … plopping a freshly fed and sleeping infant on your chest when exhaustion trumps sanity, their little body-furnace acting like the best blanket in the world … switching drivers with a buddy on a hunting trip when your eyelids become small anvils and the usual stay-awake tricks stopped working 20 miles ago.
I’ve enjoyed all of these as some of the best sleep ever, but tops on that list was the half-hour snooze my daughter and I took on a lazy, warm hillside mid-morning on the turkey opener.
There’s only a handful of days where outdoor naps are actually worth the effort. Typically, the sun’s too warm, we wear too many — or not enough — clothes, bugs tickle our faces, or the hum of bees keeps anything resembling deep sleep at bay. But every now and then, the planets and opportunity align, and we conk off like someone without a care in the world.
Thanks to my son, Nathan, a bird was already hanging at the Smith house as of 7:30 am. It was finals week at college and he’d also driven to our hunting spot to skate out early if nothing materialized off the roost, which, thankfully, it did — the kid’s lucky. Audrey and I went into action with mid-morning tactics, my favorite time to hunt turkeys. Hens working on nests or incubating eggs grow tired of their uninvited male escorts and lose them as easily as I remember getting the heave-ho by women in college. Gobblers are alone and excited, which makes them vulnerable.
At this time of day, sneaking to high vantage points to call and listen is an effective tactic for getting a gobbler’s attention, especially if the wind is down. But no wind offers another benefit: it frees up the sun to work its magic, turning an otherwise chilly morning to a perfect temperature. Audrey leaned back, gun safely off to the side, and within minutes, her light snores filled our little spot on the hill. I muttered that it was prime time of opening day, and no self-respecting turkey hunter would be caught napping. Though while shaming myself, I’d also been … reclining, until fate won, and I was horizontal next to Auds. As I stared up at pine branches, a few ravens glided over, their multitude of metallic, clicking calls echoing around the valley. A blue jay chimed in. Fox sparrows dug in the soft dirt behind me. Three mallards in courtship flight flew low and erratic over the field. Within a minute, a herd of rhinos could have trampled by and neither of us would have woken.
No gobbler could have matched that moment. It was a truce happily agreed upon by both sides, a ceasefire that would have held up in any military tribunal. A turkey waltzing by with a beard like a carpet and being tended to by a little squirrel beard valet wouldn’t have made me nudge my Sleeping Beauty daughter, nor would she have wanted me to. It was utter bliss.
Strange that when we open ourselves up for success from all angles, outdoor happiness is achievable even when the main goal isn’t achieved — i.e. the harvesting of a desired critter; after all, success is a state of mind, not a competition. It can take some sportsmen and women a while to reach the point where they genuinely enjoy themselves regardless if their quarry is invited to dinner or still romping over hill and dale.
Everyone goes through some version of the numbers game, where filled tags and time spent sort of takes the edge off, leaving us to enjoy the finer things that accompany each outing. Whether you’re the guy who competes for the biggest buck and isn’t happy unless his freezer is filled before his buddy’s, or the guy who couldn’t care less if his gun barrel is ever dirty — if game laws are followed, there’s no right or wrong. But hopefully, the little nuances of each adventure play a pivotal role in the enjoyment, and success is measured in more ways than a trophy animal taken.
Personally, I love the art of wingshooting and bowhunting, of making a fine shot on a difficult bird or wary buck. But I’ve also learned that pulling the trigger or releasing an arrow plays such a small part in the overall fun of the hunt, and have hopefully conveyed that to my kids.
Maybe it worked. Audrey never got a bird during her week-long hunt, but she still talks about that nap.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.