Trolling, trolling, trolling … to the tune of “Rawhide,” especially how Ackroyd and Belushi sang it in The Blues Brothers.
That’s me in Lake Michigan, fishing for ciscos and lake trout — from a canoe in June.
I’m the furthest thing from a hardware expert — downriggers and planer boards, the weights of jigs and the sizes and names of lures, all baffle me. But from late May through the middle of June, before moving back to deeper water, I can catch these fish.
Poor man’s trolling perhaps, but I prefer the ease of dumping a canoe in any number of public launches where doing the same with a trailer, boat, and motor is anywhere from difficult to impossible. If the wind is light, I can paddle fast enough back and forth to get my lures down to the fish. Besides, I love canoes, and the exercise is never a bad thing. Kayaks work well, but a canoe simply holds more “stuff,” like tackle, lunch, and, of course, a cooler to keep a few fish on ice throughout the morning. Having said all that, a guy in a well-equipped fishing boat outfishes me a bazillion-to-one every day (and his cigars probably taste better, too).
Lake herring — ciscos — are close cousins of the popular whitefish that inhabit our waters and grace nearly every dinner menu in local eateries. At first glance, they’re tricky to differentiate until looking at their mouths — whitefish have a subterminal mouth, meaning the upper jaw, or snout, overhangs the lower jaw, or mouth, while ciscos have a terminal mouth (even jaws) and often a supra-terminal mouth, meaning the lower jaw extends beyond the upper jaw. Ciscos are typically smaller in size compared to whitefish, too.
Lake trout are a gray-green fish with a light belly, light-to-yellowish spots, and a forked tail (caudal fin). Their flesh is orange-colored, and thanks to a shift in diet from alewives to round gobies, they taste much better these days.
And the round goby is really the key. Many predator fish eat them — a good thing given their status as a prolific invasive species — but ciscos and lake trout go nuts for the little baitfish with a large head and tapered body. Gobies hover close to rocks or structure, and spawn frequently from May through September — by frequent, I mean every 20-30 days, reproducing in a wide range of temperatures, but the warmer waters of late spring and early summer bring them in shallow, and predator fish simply follow. To put a few in the cooler, fishermen use lures that resemble a goby — or at least something similar that will trigger that predatory strike — via three popular methods: trolling, jigging, and casting.
Casting is probably the least common method, which is strange given how many fish species we cast to. Jigging and trolling, on the other hand, battle for the most effective means. Many fishermen swear by jigging, and it’s tough to argue when trolling past a stationary boat full of fellas pulling in one after the other from almost directly under their boat. Ciscos are especially susceptible, and the fishermen who do well with Swedish pimples through the ice are downright deadly with jigs in June. They either mark or sight fish to them if they’re in shallow enough.
Personally, I’ve never been very good at it, which is why I prefer trolling. So does a good friend, Gus, a satellite member of the Lost Branch crew whose duck boat smells a little fishy come early summer when he replaces the blind with rod holders and loads it with every lure on the market.
As temperatures warm, Gus looks for a rocky bottom over a sweet spot of 15-20 feet, though when the fish are really active, we catch them from 10-14 feet as well. He prefers crank baits running from 10-15 feet deep, and a speed no faster than 2.5mph, which makes sense since I’m pretty confident in not breaking the 2mph mark when going solo in the canoe. But varying speeds slightly, from 1.7mph to 2.5mph, can change things instantly.
As for time of day to fish, while the old adage of, “any time is a good time to fish” always holds true, Gus prefers the morning. “For these fish in the shallows, I always like the early morning, from 5:30-11:00am. It helps that the lake is calm then and I don’t have to bob around in two-foot waves.” A sentiment echoed simply because I operate under the sporting theory that this is supposed to be fun. Besides, two-footers have a knack of becoming four-footers, making “bumpy” dangerous in a hurry, and yours truly a little green around the gills.
Our Lake Michigan — and specifically both bays of Grand Traverse — offer some of the finest cisco fishing there is, not to mention a solid lake trout population. While invasive, the abundance of gobies have allowed lakers to switch much of their diet, and by most accounts, this has greatly improved the flavor of their meat.
A $50,000 fishing rig isn’t necessary for success, either, though it sure helps. Some of the prime areas aren’t accessible unless several miles of water can be covered to get there, but with enough “end-of-the-road” launches for a canoe or kayak, just about anyone with a license and a tackle box can try their hand at these great fish. Give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.
