I love driving in the dark toward a hunting or fishing adventure.
Were I wealthy and owned a sprawling duck marsh or rolling deer acreage, the likes of which I’ve fantasized about my whole life, and only had to walk out the front door for some grand shooting, I believe I’d barely use it, at least for hunting.
There’s something about leaving early in a cozy truck and speeding along miles of dark, hallway-like roads, where encroaching trees create slithering shadows and make me grip the wheel a little firmer; it’s just not quite the same in daylight.
The barely lit instrument panel reveals a slight grin on my face, though only in part because I may have hit the forecast right for a change — a cold blast from the North and high winds almost certainly means new birds — but the drive is also part of the destination. Perhaps it’s the anticipation I’m after most, or 45 minutes of peaceful contemplation, reliving past exploits at the spot I’m going to, or even daring to hope that today will be one of “those” days?
Navigating lefts and rights by memory, without a map, feels like an explorer who used the stars to find his way. Of course I won’t get lost with GPS available a finger-touch away, but it’s more fun to leave the phone off and turn at familiar landmarks or downed trees that indicate the way. Animals that interrupt my path are welcome as long as they adhere to the driver-critter truce. They appear different in the glow of my headlights, and let me slowly approach to get a good look at them.
Being a part of the night from the comfort of a vehicle is something to be savored. Driving through the UP as a kid with my Dad, we would get out in the middle of Highway 2 and just stand, listening to the waves. He’d even shut the car off, not fearful in the least of anything coming our way during that desolate time of night. After a few minutes, my eyes would adjust; how cool it was to actually “see” in the dark.
Anxious if anyone has occupied one of my favorite spots, I often approach tentatively, reluctant to get the “show on the road,” as they say. Just one more thermos top full of coffee, one more bowl of pipe tobacco, one more “quiet” before playing my cards for the morning.
Being alone with one’s thoughts is something of an oddity these days, as ear buds and playlists fill the void and do our thinking for us.
Down the last of the paved road, my tires hit gravel and sand, and I sink even more comfortably in the seat. Sleeping in the backseat since we left, Ruby, my Lab, now whines softly; dirt roads always make her whine, probably because we never hunt off pavement. No tracks extend before me, and I know I’ll be the only one here today. Comforted, I slow the truck to a crawl even though I’ll grapple with legal shooting light while throwing out the last of the decoys. No one will bother us today, just me and the dog. Hopefully a few birds show up, but it doesn’t really matter; a day is already successful when you’ve had that chance to drive and let the anticipation build. It’s all part of the adventure, not only successful if the game strap strains with the weight of a limit taken.
I surely hope to pull the trigger today but regardless, the morning’s already been a blessing.
A heavy, wet snow has fallen, burdening limbs and blanketing the trails in white so that I barely need headlights for guidance. I turn them off for a few seconds and drive with my head out the window, laughing until a cedar bow smacks my face. I roll up the window, shiver, wipe snow off my nose, and turn into the parking area made in the ferns from the last time I was here.
The growing eastern light makes it easy to see a dozen mallards hastily departing, and a few woodies zipping through the drowned cedars on the far side. I should have — would have when I was younger — dove from the truck, laid hands on gear, and commenced a marathon setup for a first shot at legal time.
But instead, I sit, sipping coffee, for a few more minutes.
