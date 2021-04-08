It had been over 20 years since I was there, a particular bend on the Betsie River accessible only by walking upstream farther than I care to at my age or from downstream in a canoe and an all-day affair. Easier and equally productive places waited nearby, and I hadn’t been back.
But an old buddy, Jim, and I once shared a neat day there when one of us hooked a chrome steelie that jumped repeatedly before finally tossing the hook.
With the crowds of late March, I opted for that hard-to-reach, enchanting bend in the river again, guarded on one side by a steep clay bank, and the other by a swamp and massive willow. Thankfully, it was just as I remembered, though no steelhead chased my offering.
Still, I sat on the bank under those overhanging branches while the wind howled, and felt at home.
Maybe the passage of time adds to the nostalgia, or the passing of my own time, but there’s something cathartic about looking up an old hunting or fishing spot.
Though it’s not where head hits pillow each night, when I return — be it every year or a span of many — the initial feeling is always the same: I’m home.
Why?
Occasionally, a bond is made with a specific place simply because of a helluva day.
The dog that normally points chipmunks pinned every grouse in sparse cover and you could have hit them blindfolded while scaling a blowdown on one leg and shooting behind your back.
But those days rarely repeat themselves, and every return trip will be compared to that one day that never should have happened in the first place.
There are deeper reasons than a heavy game bag that bring us back to our favorite places.
Beauty ranks high on the list for me, returning often to an otherwise game-less spot just because I’m captivated; a chance to admire God’s handiwork, shall we say.
While not a religion, the outdoors provides a spiritual opportunity to be alone with the Big Guy, to say thanks, listen, and appreciate the age-old gift of creation.
Dogs are another common reason for attachments to certain places. Pups pointing their first woodcock, retrievers making their first fetch; old dogs relishing their last.
Places where Riley attacked not one but two porcupines on consecutive hunts, and Josie brought back a decoy because she couldn’t find the crippled wood duck but didn’t want to return empty handed.
Memories make a place special, like an impossible shot on a downwind bluebill, watching a dad shoot a banded mallard, or a daughter dropping her first turkey.
Those once-in-a-lifetime moments can’t be recreated. It bonds physical location with cherished memory, locking it tight in the area of our brain reserved for things that make living worthwhile.
Sporting relationships are like this, forged in woods and water with our dearest buddies.
There’s much to be said for sharing hunting and fishing adventures with friends and family who “get it” the same way we do, and the venue — the stage — allows the drama to unfold.
There are covers and lakes and bends of rivers we reserve for certain individuals, to be shared in strict company because it’s just as special to them.
A duck blind built on a favorite marsh; an island only you and your brother risk life and limb to hunt; a beaver pond loaded with brook trout you and your son found while looking for morels. These become “your” places because you go there together, and all the feelings of discovery return each time you also return.
Maybe this is what the outdoors is really about, an unfolding play in our heads that never ends but continues each time we go back.
Like a smell triggers memory, visiting these places, however often, serves as a connection to everything we discovered initially, the memories made since, and the hope of what lies ahead.
