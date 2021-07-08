Growing up, there was a TV series I was particularly fond of, called “The A-Team,” from which the modern-day blockbuster was made. While a great movie, I was always partial to those one-hour episodes, where our heroes — armed with long, silver-barreled peacemakers that were so deadly accurate without ever actually hitting any bad guys — saved the world in an ultra-cool clandestine way, defying impossible odds by outsmarting the enemy. After every foiled plot for tyrannical takeover, Col. Hannibal Smith would sign off with his signature, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
In the sporting world, adventures typically begin with Plan A, which always ends with a trophy animal in range, a perfectly trained bird dog on point, or an aquarium of fish wantonly rising to our fly. But this happens so infrequently that it’s a wonder any of us treat hunting and fishing as more than a passing hobby.
Maybe it’s because when Plan A does come together, our world shines a little brighter, we hold our loved ones closer, we’re more tolerable at work, and are generally not such schmucks to be around.
Case in point: The fishing up north this year has been tricky at best. Abnormally dry conditions and chilly temps followed by an early warm-up put river levels at near historic lows and water temperatures dangerously warm for cold-water species. I’d spent cloudy days, sunny days, muggy days, mornings, afternoons, and evenings frothing the water with only a handful of small trout to show for it. While I’m the first one to wax poetic about there being much more to trout fishing than only catching, we do bring along our beloved fly rods for a reason.
At times like this, I ask myself, What would the A-Team do? Being more like Murdock, I decided to get behind the wheel and go see the Colonel … who’d incidentally been catching trout.
En route to a designated “middle-of-the-state” stream, I descended south and Ozzy headed north, both encouraged during our respective rainy trips by some much-needed moisture. Trout fisherman are notorious for enjoying beautiful 80-degree sunsets and calm weather to accompany dry flies coasting smoothly along the current. But tried and true trout bums, comfortable perusing the entire water column (that’s streamers and nymphs to all you dry-fly purists out there), appreciate what rain does to a river. Rising water pushes invertebrates down stream banks and dislodges nymphs and crustaceans, putting fish on the prowl; a handy byproduct is that stained water makes it tougher for said trout to see said fisherman.
Upon arrival, a light drizzle and low gray clouds welcomed our downhill walk through dripping brush to the stream, and we both silently hoped that the water would be high but not too high, tea colored but not muddy. There’s a threshold where trout can no longer see to eat, and a raging river becomes difficult — sometimes unsafe — to wade.
But things looked perfect, with a little more zip in the current though the bottom cobble was still visible, and fat raindrops from overhanging hemlocks dimpling the surface. Conventional wisdom under such conditions suggests big streamers for aggressive, predatory trout, and for a while, I fruitlessly dredged the bottom using large flies, with the only result a sore wrist from stripping fly line in short, minnow-like patterns. A guy like me, who’s done this for 35 years, often falls into the rut of thinking I’ve tried everything, and therefore have nothing left to try when “everything” doesn’t work.
Not Ozzy — he takes it as a personal challenge. Following and watching — not fishing — I could tell he had a plan already percolating in his vast, encyclopedic fishing brain that’s so good at thinking outside the box.
The rain double-downed, the wind swirled, and clouds raced overhead; deer flies feasted on the bald spot through the half-circle opening of his mesh ball hat. Yet he remained unfettered, opting for a small, light-colored soft hackle (tied by a mutual buddy, my brother, the other guy who takes enough pity on me to tie me flies) floating several inches below the surface in slower water than I would ever fish such a pattern. This is a particular favorite type of fly I use for much of my fishing, but I never would have put one on in those conditions, not something so seemingly small and insignificant with the weather raging overhead and all the trout books screaming huge streamers.
But it worked. We began hooking brown trout as if the bend in the river was a trout pond and we were armed with corn kernels instead flies. I hadn’t had fishing like that in several years. In fact, it was almost too easy, and therefore retroactively frustrating that something nearly impossible leading up to today was now so simple.
Ozzy’s bamboo rod was like Hannibal’s rifle (mine more like Murdock’s). And he must have been a childhood fan of the same series, because, while fighting another trout, he turned to me in a wreath of cigar smoke and said, “I love it when a plan comes together.”
