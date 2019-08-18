TRAVERSE CITY — Vaccination reminders are being sent to parents across the state as the first day of school inches closer.
Oct. 1 is the deadline set by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for families to provide either proof of vaccination or to obtain a waiver to exempt a child from being vaccinated. Those opting for choice B seems to be on the rise — at least in northern Michigan — according to the latest data from the MDHHS.
Waiver rates at schools have ticked up in Antrim (4.1 percent), Kalkaska (6.1), Benzie (3.9) and Leelanau (7.1) counties between Dec. 31, 2018, and June 30, 2019. Grand Traverse County remained steady, but still has the highest rate, at 7.7 percent.
Childcare programs in the area are not immune to the rise either. Although Grand Traverse (3.3), Antrim (3.0), Benzie (2.2) and Kalkaska (3.7) all have lower waiver rates compared to schools, Leelanau spikes to 9.9 percent — making it the second highest waiver rate county in Michigan for childcare programs.
That isn’t anything new for Leelanau County, said Michelle Klein, director of personal health for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department
“There are pockets in the community of people who tend to be fearful of vaccines. When it’s part of your social group, it’s hard to take a different path when the information you’re hearing is against vaccines,” Klein said. “There’s so much misinformation out there and so much fear-driven information that parents are hesitant.”
Klein said daycares, especially those run out of a home, are at a greater risk because some facilities don’t ask about immunization records and don’t know the waiver rate of the children attending.
All five counties are on the low end for children in childcare programs with completed vaccinations, according to MDHHS data. Benzie ranks 81st of 84 counties at 81.9 percent, meaning 18.1 percent of children in those programs are not fully vaccinated for DTaP, PCV13, Hib, polio, MMR, hepatitis B and chickenpox. Leelanau isn’t far behind at 79th with 82.3 percent. Kalkaska is 71st with 84.8 percent, Grand Traverse is 63rd at 85.5, and Antrim is 53rd at 86.6.
Michigan, in 2015, began requiring waiver education sessions for parents seeking a nonmedical waiver, which includes “a written statement by parents/guardians describing their religious or philosophical (other) objections to specific vaccine/vaccines.” Only a county health department can issue those waivers.
High nonmedical waiver rates can leave communities susceptible to preventable diseases, MDHHS officials state. They can also undermine “herd immunity,” which protects children too young to receive vaccines and those with compromised immune systems.
“The more people who are not fully vaccinated, the more likely an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease can take hold,” Klein said. “If we were to have something like measles or chickenpox and it was at a school with a large group — something like 20 percent — with a waiver rate, that is far more likely to have a larger impact.”
MDHHS data shows 10 local daycare facilities had waiver rates at 9 percent or higher in 2018, including Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy Preschool at the highest with 29 percent. Pathways Preschool in Grand Traverse County was the only other childcare program to top 20 percent at 22.
“I haven’t looked at that data or feel like I know the decisions families are making and why. I think Leelanau has a higher waiver rate overall,” Ardin Wilson, Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy head of school, said. “I think families are pretty well-educated on their own.”
Molly Grosvenor is the program director at the Leelanau Children’s Center, which had a 12 percent waiver rate in 2018. She said that even if the 2018 figures are correct, they might not be “telling the whole story.”
“The only change I’ve seen — and I’ve been working here for 23 years — is an increase in education and understanding and an increase in the number of fully immunized children and a decrease in waivers,” Grosvenor said. “We used to be able to just hand out waivers to families without any explanation.”
Grosvenor said the required education through the health department “brings a different awareness to the whole thing.”
Michigan had one of the highest waiver rates in the country before the 2015 legislation. Yvonne Louiselle, a public health nurse who provides waiver education at the Health Department of Northwest Michigan, said waiver requests decreased by a third the first year counseling was required.
“Our objective is to give them scientific-based information, give them answers to questions they have, and make sure they know this is a safe place they can call or come to if they have future questions,” Louiselle said. “Before, some of these waivers were just being signed before out of convenience.”
Louiselle said “very few” parents or guardians change their mind after going though the education session, but she added some have decided to get one but not all of the vaccinations. That is why they encourage parents to bring the child with them.
“It’s not mandatory (to bring your child), but if you decide you wanted to vaccinate, then we should not miss that opportunity and do it at that time,” she said. “We’ll assess their status, and we’ll review what vaccines they need and the purpose of those vaccines and the risks of not being vaccinated.”
If a case of the measles or chickenpox is confirmed in a daycare or school, the health department will bar all individuals who cannot prove they have either received the needed vaccination or have previously had the disease from entering the facility, according to the MDHHS. The exclusion will last for 21 days after the last case has been identified, which is the timeline to develop symptoms after exposure.
Both the Grand Traverse Health Department and the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provide vaccinations. Munson Medical Center also hosts a walk-in pediatric immunization clinic from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 5-8 p.m. on Mondays.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is hosting immunization clinics in Mancelona on Aug. 21, Charlevoix on Aug. 26, Petoskey and Harbor Springs on Sept. 3, Gaylord on Sept. 10 and Bellaire on Sept. 20.
“All of these parents really are trying to do the best for their kids,” Klein said. “The concern is that as more and more people choose not to vaccinate, we see more and more of those diseases.”
