TRAVERSE CITY — As much as their feathered beauty and orchestrated song capture your senses, it’s their friendly expressions that capture your heart.
“They’ve always been my favorite bird,” said author Bill O. Smith, who’s written four quick-read and beautifully illustrated children’s books about chickadees. “They’re the ones that seem to be the friendliest, and if you’re very patient, they’ll get very close — people tell stories of them actually landing on their hands, or their shoulders.
“If you’re up north, they are the ones that are around in the wintertime. They’re at the feeders, all the time. Every single state has some variety of chickadee, so they’re everywhere. Just the word, just the sound — ‘chickadee’ — is uplifting and poetic.”
Smith said the idea for his first book, “Chickadees At Night,” came about when he retired to care for his former mother-in-law, Faith Lewis, “... as she began her journey into the challenging world of dementia.”
“This whole thing was inspired by this lady with dementia,” he said. “You know, they can’t grasp memories, but they can grasp beautiful moments — a beautiful moment is laughter — I watched her, watch birds fly off.”
But for those last few years living with her in Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, Smith said he “... watched as her memory dimmed and she gracefully transitioned into someone who lived completely in the moment. She retained her sparkling spirit, however, and a keen eye for beauty. Birds, especially chickadees, delighted her. Whenever I think of chickadees in the winter, I think of my ex mother-in-law — her strength and outlook on life. It was a way to honor her memory.”
His mother-in-law passed away in 2014 and her obituary read, in part, that she “was an expression of warmth, vitality and unconditional love” and that she would be “remembered most for her remarkable childlike spirit — the pixie smile, the wide-eyed curiosity, the complete freedom from ego.”
A graduate of Michigan State University where he received a B.A. in English and Masters degree in Education, Smith taught and later served as principal in Illinois and Oregon, before taking positions in Suttons Bay and later, Traverse City.
A trained yoga instructor, environmentalist, outdoor enthusiast and of course, an avid bird watcher, Smith will sign copies of his books from 1-3 p.m., Dec. 11, at the Horizon Books, 243 E Front Street.
Proceeds from his first three books have been donated to various local nonprofit organizations including the Historic Sleeping Bear Preservation, Groundworks, the Grand Traverse Regional Conservancy, FLOW, and nationally to National Parks Foundation.
Proceeds from “Chickadees in December” will be donated to the Father Fred Foundation and the Salvation Army. “Sales are good” and he has already donated more than $1000, he said.
Profits from a fifth book, “Four a.m. December 25” (2016), were donated to various veterans organizations, most notably VFW 2790.
“You know, I’ve been very blessed in my life that I don’t need an income in retirement,” Smith said. “I’m just going to dedicate every book (to a worthy organization).”
Not only has Smith dedicated his Chickadee writings to his former mother-in-law, and donated proceeds from sales to various organizations, his first book would also play an embracing and sympathetic roll for the families of the 2012 tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton,Conn., where a 20-year-old gunman stormed the school and killed 26 people, including 20 children ages 6 and 7.
“When ‘Chickadees at Night’ came out, that was the same year as Sandy Hook and the book was out for a little while and I said, ‘you know, I’m just going to send a copy for their library because I thought it was a very sweet, warm, nurturing story.’ Later I found out they had to rent a warehouse because they got thousands of teddy bears and all of these other things donated by people who wanted to be supportive.
“But, some how, this book found its way into the hands of an assistant librarian (Janice Bernard) and she read it and she said ‘yea, we’d love to have copies of it.’ That tragedy happened in early December and the day after Christmas I got in my car and I took 300 copies of that book and I dropped them off at the library. I thought, I’m just going to put it out for people who feel they need it, and a week later she called and all the copies were gone.”
One year later, the Newton’s Hamlethub on-line newsletter reported: “Janice Bernard will read, ‘The Chickadee Spirit,’ by Bill O. Smith (Dec. 28, 2013, in the C H Booth Library meeting room). Children will learn fascinating facts about chickadees and make a birdseed feeder to take home. Each child who attends will receive a free copy of ‘Chickadee Spirit,’ donated by the author. For ages 5-8.”
Smith’s book sales have reached 25,000, which is considered a remarkable feat for being self-published, with “Chickadees at Night” making up about half that total.
“Typically, with self-published books, once you’ve burned through your friends and family, you’re sort of done,” Smith said, laughing. “So to sell that many copies by word of mouth, the story has to have grabbed the hearts and imaginations of people.”
Smith’s books include “Chickadees at Night” (2012); “The Chickadee Spirit” (2013); “Chickadeeland” (2018); and his latest one that was released just a few months ago, “Chickadees in December” (2021).
The books are illustrated by Traverse City artist Charles Murphy, while Jenifer Thomas provided graphic design.
“Because there are only a few hundred words per book … his skills capture both whimsy and beauty, and that’s what my books needed,” Smith said of Murphy’s artwork.
Murphy graduated from Minnesota State University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio Arts. Though he also paints in acrylic and oil, he said his illustration work is done in watercolor.
“In the early, leaner years, I supplemented my income by pursuing another passion for woodworking, doing design and manufacture of cabinetry and furniture,” said Murphy. “Following that I did graphic design for commercial clients. Simultaneously, I began teaching adult education painting classes for the Leelanau School in Glen Arbor and community Art Centers around the states of Michigan and Florida. Teaching these classes expanded over the years to include travel workshops abroad to Spain, France and Italy.”
That pursuit, said Murphy, garnered him an Arts Educator of the Year award in 2003. He continues to teach Intensive Study Adult Education workshops in painting at a variety of venues. To date, he has worked and exhibited with over 50 galleries and has shown his work with the American Watercolor Society and the International Society of Experimental Artists.
“My illustration work has appeared in numerous magazines, but more importantly, in children’s books by various authors, most of whom are Michigan authors,” said Murphy. “The book that led me into illustration work was ‘Reach For The Moon,’ by Samantha Abeel of Traverse City. This book, last published by Scholastic, received multiple awards, most importantly dealing with the issue of dyslexia. The most recent books featuring my illustration work are the four Chickadee books by Bill, and my own book of rhyming verse titled ‘The Waking Hour.’
“While my artwork is represented in a number of frame shops and galleries, my primary gallery representation in northern Michigan is the Twisted Fish Gallery in Elk Rapids. My artwork has also been published on greeting cards, calendars and CD covers along with covers on books of non-fiction and textbooks.”
Regarding Smith’s Chickadee stories, Murphy said: “I find them imaginative and entertaining. They certainly presented quick pictorial imagery to me as an illustrator.”
Smith said while he plans to continue writing, no timetable is etched in stone.
“There are a lot of ideas that I have — I have a lot of possibilities — but there’s nothing at his point that’s grabbed me to the point where I say, ‘yeah, this is what I’m going to go for,’” he said.
