TRAVERSE CITY — It’s back — and in-person this year.
The CherryT Ball Drop is set to return for its 13th year from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Friday in downtown Traverse City for New Year’s Eve to ring in 2022; however, it’s only the event’s 12th consecutive year for in-person celebrations.
Last year, the event was streamed on Facebook only and the in-person portion was canceled due to COVID-19.
Mike Kent, press relations manager at Traverse City Tourism, said the difference between having the event online only last year and in-person this year was like night and day because it’s important to see people face-to-face.
“I know that was the case for me, when I did that, that I haven’t seen people I haven’t seen in a long time. It’s a chance to share a smile with them, an embrace, wish them a Happy New Year,” he said.
Kat Paye, executive director of the Cherry Festival Foundation said, for those who do want to celebrate together the event is important “after the last couple of years we’ve had.”
DJ Scot Gardner will play “pump-up” music until midnight, when the 600-pound CherryT Ball will then be dropped from a crane, provided by Team Elmer’s, which also stores the ball during the year. New Year’s revelry and a short fireworks show by Great Lakes Fireworks wraps the festivities.
This is the fourth consecutive year the Festival Foundation has run the event, after taking over for the CherryT Ball Drop Committee, which was its own 501c3 nonprofit at the time. The event is free but a $3 optional donation will also be taken at the door to benefit Food Rescue of Northern Michigan, a program of Goodwill Northern Michigan. Cash only will be accepted at the door, but there will also be an option to donate online.
“To be chosen by them, it means they appreciate our work,” Taylor Moore, Food Rescue Food Manager, said.
Paye did say, however, that they changed the time this year to 10:30 p.m. because most people — which, she said, they are expecting anywhere between 500 to 5,000 people depending on the weather — usually only show up about 15 to 20 minutes to midnight and leave about five minutes afterward.
But, that number could reach up to about 8,000 people, which, Bailey Judson, special programs director for the National Cherry Festival said, was roughly how many people came for the last in-person ball drop in 2019.
Organizers answered concerns about the event’s safety given the onset of COVID-19 omicron variant by saying attendance was a personal decision and that it would be livestreamed on the Cherry Festival’s Facebook page at 11:50 p.m., if people were uncomfortable joining in person or were unwell.
No COVID-19 testing or vaccinations will be provided at the event but organizers said they are highly encouraging mask-wearing, though not requiring them, and that they will be wearing them themselves.
They are also asking people to stay socially distanced or remain with their families at the event.
Organizers also pointed to the fact that the event is outside and that there are currently no restrictions for large outdoor gatherings.
“We look at all the factors. We watch everything that’s going on. We talk to our local health officials, we talk to our local city officials and we discuss all the options. We feel we can safely hold this event to celebrate our community going forward into 2022,” Judson said.
“New York City is still holding the ball drop as well, so we’re watching all those factors. And, we really felt that encouraging masking and to stay as distanced as you can down there. We wanted to be able to celebrate going into 2022, but only if we could do it safely.”
Tonya Wildfong, communications director at Team Elmer’s, said the event started when a Christal Frost, a local radio host was driving by a building in downtown Traverse City that was under construction.
The builders had a crane onsite and Frost had the idea to drop a giant cherry from the crane to celebrate New Year’s Eve, because Traverse City is known as the Cherry Capitol of America.
“It was very grassroots, people just having a great idea and trying to do a little bit of sunshine for the community,” Wildfong said.
Paye said it takes 30 red nets of LED lights for the cherry itself to light up, and one strand of green lights for the leaves.
It is a party with a purpose to assist with food security in the community, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.