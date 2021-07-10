TRAVERSE CITY — This year’s National Cherry Festival signified a long-awaited transition to normalcy — but next year will likely ditch the ambiguity.
When Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced COVID-19 restrictions will ease earlier this season, Cherry Fest staff had to make quick decisions on how to operate during the gray period between pandemic and normal life.
Earlier this year it was announced the Cherry Fest would trek on. The same could not be said for other events like the Traverse City Film Festival.
The result was an experience unlike any other.
The Thunderbirds Air Show and big-ticket music acts were taken off the schedule entirely. Many other events like the Cherries got Talent Competition, the Cherry Royale Parade and the Festival of Races saw experimentation with hybrid formats.
Cherry Fest Executive Director Kat Paye said decisions were made months in advance to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We were prepared to run with or without restrictions,” Paye said. “We were turning in layouts to the city two weeks before because things really are ever-changing.”
That likely will not be the case next year if all goes well, Paye said. Each festival is planned out years in advance, meaning, many fan-favorite events are scheduled to make a return.
Most notoriously is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Air Show, which is slated for July 2-4, according to the Blue Angels’ 2022 Show Schedule. Paye said the air show can attract thousands to the area that otherwise wouldn’t have shown up on a typical year.
Which is exactly why it couldn’t stay on the bill this summer.
“We’ve heard the disappointment and we understood it, we miss (the air show) too,” Paye said. “The decisions we had to make in April had a lot to do with our timelines and planning reasons.”
Planning the air shows takes the most preparation out of any Cherry Fest event. Staff attends conferences months in advance to schedule. Then they work to feed and board more than 100 people on the jet teams while they’re in town.
“It is hundreds of hours and months of work to line it all up,” Paye said. “2022 being an even year means it’s going to be a Blue Angel year.”
Paye said to expect many other events to return in 2022. The Cherry Royale Parade will resume its usual route and the music acts set to perform this year are already being rescheduled for next summer.
Though in reality, it will all depend on the pandemic landscape, said Trevor Tkach, President of Traverse City Tourism.
“As I look around in the audience today it looks like people are getting used to the idea of coming together and being unmasked but we’ve got to be smart about this,” Tkach said. “I’d like to see vaccination rates be higher for not only our region, but for the rest of the country.”
Northern Michigan has some of the best vaccination rates in the state according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. About 68 percent of Grand Traverse County residents are fully vaccinated.
The Grand Traverse Health Department offered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the festival throughout the week. Emergency Preparedness Specialist Mike Lahey said the department could begin data tracking if a large cluster of cases is tied to the festival.
“Continuing to make the vaccine available is how we continue to open up more and more and put COVID in the rearview mirror,” Lahey said.
The Cherry Festival gave nearly $80,000 to the community through donations and scholarships according to the latest community report released in 2018. Paye guessed this year’s community report will be released later this summer.
