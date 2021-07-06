ACME — It’s a different kind of year but no matter — there will be a Cherry Royale Parade on Saturday, just like always.
Participating vehicles will still drive slow enough for the audience to hear the bands play and see each and every detail on the homemade floats.
Elementary school princes will wave, princesses will stand up and cheer the same way they’ve done for decades.
With, however, a couple creative tweaks.
“The Cherry Festival would not be the same without parades and although they’ve never done it this way before, we partner with the festival on a lot of events and so we’re ready,” said Caroline Rizzo, Grand Traverse Resort public relations manager.
This year, it’s the spectators who will be in motion and the floats and bands that will be stationary in what the National Cherry Festival titled, the “DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royale Parade Experience.”
“It has been a challenge for sure and its definitely something different, but over the last year and a half we’ve all had to adjust and overcome and we think this is the best way to do that,” said Kyle Clute, assistant parade chair for the festival. “It was just easy to work with the resort. When you think of a large property in the area, you think of them.”
Instead of taking place along Front and Union streets in downtown Traverse City, the parade route will wind through the grounds of the Grand Traverse Resort.
“We’re very lucky, having a 900-acre property with multiple ins and outs, roadways and traffic flows,” Rizzo said. “I think that’s what was really nice about the Cherry Festival coming to us to help host this reverse parade experience.”
Spectators will view the parade from their cars — no getting out along the route, Rizzo said — and will enter the Resort from US-31, traveling toward the floats on the north lane of Grand Traverse Village Boulevard, which is usually the exit lane.
The lane will be one way for the duration of the parade, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Turn left at the four-way stop, and that’s where the parade route begins.
“There will be stationary floats and experiences along North Village Drive and you will just drive around, past the golf academy and The Bear and it will empty you out at Lautner Road,” Rizzo said.
Open your windows and when you hear the student performers of the Petoskey Steel Drum Band, you’ll know you’ve made it to the end of the parade.
The band will be performing on top of their signature red, open-air, double-decker trailer, Clute said.
But before that, look for the school spirit-themed floats and displays, advised Kathleen Loup, whose daughter, Elodie Tucker, 7, is representing Central Grade School as their princess.
The actual display is a secret, though Loup said it will showcase Central Grade School’s long history, going back to the 1800’s.
“We’ve been able to be pretty creative, we did a practice run today and we feel good about being able to build it the day of,” Loup said.
Additional music at the reverse parade will be supplied by the Bullock Creek High School Marching Band, already in the area for band camp, Clute said.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff Department will have officers helping to direct traffic, though Clute said he didn’t expect any problems.
The route will be well-marked, Rizzo added, and the resort will remain open as will the golf courses and other amenities.
Float coordinators and other participants will begin staging at 8 a.m. in the parking lot across the street from the Resort’s main entrance. The display will extend over about three-quarters of a mile, Clute said.
Between 10 and 15 volunteers are needed to staff the event; those interested can sign up on the volunteer tab of the Cherry Festival’s website, cherryfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.