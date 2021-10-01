TRAVERSE CITY — After several years in the making, the Cherry Capital Airport Northwest Regional Airport Authority governance model was approved Friday by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The airport was formerly governed by the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission.
"The transition to an independent airport authority will take the Cherry Capital Airport — a regional asset for all of Northern Michigan — to new heights,” stated Kevin Klein, airport director. "The authority structure will allow for greater focus on key strategic initiatives that make our airport the premier gateway to northern Michigan."
The airport has been jointly owned and operated by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties since the mid-1990s and governed under a seven-member commission of representatives from both counties. The authority has nine members, with three appointed by the Leelanau board and six appointed by Grand Traverse.
Under the new model the airport can buy and sell property and issue debt or bonds for capital projects without having to come to both county boards for approval.
The transition to an authority began after a strategic planning study done by Steven Baldwin Associates, an aviation consulting firm. The study was followed by several presentations, public hearings and meetings with the Boards of Commission from Grand Traverse and Leelanau, with both eventually approving the new model.
"This is an exciting and important day for our region and our Airport," Douglas DeYoung, board chair of the new authority and former chair of the commission, said in a press release. "The transfer to an independent regional authority has been a goal for our airport since we began strategic planning efforts in 2017. The authority structure will allow the airport to continue to flourish and grow, especially regarding new avenues of revenue and efficiencies of operation."
