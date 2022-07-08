TRAVERSE CITY — Prior to being named director of the Traverse City Film Festival earlier this year, Johanna Evans had never been to Michigan before, she’s “ashamed to admit.”
The New Hampshire resident was working at Eventive, a company that provides secure, ticketed, on-demand and live-stream virtual screenings. That’s where she first heard of the festival and its reputation of being “one of the best ones out there,” Evans said.
“It’s known for really treating its filmmakers well and for having a diverse and interesting program. Everyone who comes out of it says they love it,” she said.
In late 2021, Michael Moore, filmmaker and co-founder of the Traverse Film Festival, contacted Eventive because he was trying to find a way to offer virtual screenings, she said.
Six months later, on April 1, he asked her to become the director of the 2022 festival, which returns in late July.
No joke.
She assumed the follow-up meeting with Moore was “related to Eventive.”
“I had my socks completely blown off when they were offering me the position. So, yeah, it’s been a whirlwind.”
Moore said he loved her energy, her knowledge of film festivals and the fact she is a “real cinephile.”
“We got real lucky,” he said. “And she did it with no notice. She is a real godsend.”
He remembers being so impressed with her after that initial conversation that he said to his producer, “Wow! How do we get her to move to Michigan?”
While that might not be a possibility because of her family obligations, Moore said that Evans is the right person for right now.
“She’s going to get us through our return, which is incredible.”
It’s a return the film industry and the Traverse City community has been anticipating since TCFF was put on hold due to the CovId-19 pandemic.
The last festival was in 2019.
Three years later, many things have changed, while others have remained the same, said organizers. Tickets for the festival, July 26-31, will go on sale on July 10 for Film Fest friends and to the general public on July 17.
New Venues
The biggest change: Movie screenings at AMC Cherry Blossom 14 with several screens devoted to the festival.
“We really wanted to do venues in town,” Evans said. “We wanted the festival to be walkable. We wanted to choose a few venues to give us enough capacity for the festival. That was the plan.”
But “supply chain and labor shortage issues” forced them to make some changes because costs did not scale down compared to its last budget in 2019. For example, it was cost prohibitive to add air conditioning to the Kubrick at Central Grade School. Both Kubrick and City Opera House will not be utilized this year, Evans said.
So, using a COVID buzzword, they had to “pivot” and find a new solution.
Even though it’s located 3 ½ miles south of downtown Traverse City, “folks are going to have a great time at the AMC Cherry Blossom,” Evans said.
“We’re going to trick it out. It’s going to have all of our branding. It’s going to look amazing,” she added. “They’ve been struggling just as much as we have to get audiences back, so this is a good opportunity for us to show them a little bit of love and help them out, too.”
In addition, Evans said attendees will have the option to spend as much time as they want at either location. Most of the films will play at both AMC and downtown at State Theatre and Bijou by the Bay, with a few exceptions.
“It’s arranged so folks can camp out at one place or another and see everything they want to see,” she added.
This year’s schedule of 40-plus films includes a great variety with an emphasis on Michigan films or ones that Michael Moore dubbed “missed masterpieces,” films that fell through the cracks because of the pandemic.
Evans used her experience to help guide her. She spent six years on the Telluride Film Festival team, served as vice president of the White River Indie Fest and worked as the film programming and operations manager at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College.
“It was a robust slate” at Dartmouth, where over a decade she managed 250-plus screenings, guests, mini festivals and an army of volunteers.
“Film festivals are a slightly different animal than a year-round art center, but in terms of the quality of the programming, the commitment to excellent presentation and that volunteer spirit, those are all things I know very well,” she said.
Once she settled into her new position and word spread that the TCFF was returning this year, she said they received 100 unsolicited submissions, mostly for short films.
But with Moore’s list of films he had been curating over the last couple of years, they were ready to go in May.
“The time frame is nuts,” Evans said.
They will add another half dozen feature films, now that Tribeca is over, and in mid July they will add short films. They also need to announce the festival’s closing film.
Evans said fans can expect to see a lot of “issue documentaries” this year.
“A lot has happened in the last 2 ½ years since we saw each other,” she said. “We got a lot to talk about as a community.”
It’s the Traverse City community that excites Evans the most.
She said Moore told her that she would feel right at home here.
“It is much bigger and much more vibrant than where I am from back home,” Evans said. “I come from a very small town, and it’s been really amazing to see how all of the festivals in Traverse City have built this place up to be a premier vacation destination.”
Evans said when she first arrived, she was ready to get to work. But she paused a bit when visiting Open Space Park, the site of free outdoor classic movies.
“Seeing that space, overlooking the bay — I had seen pictures,” she said, “but seeing it in person and imagining what that’s going to look like with ‘Wizard of Oz’ playing for a huge crowd gave me the right kind of chills.”
Tickets
Tickets go on sale July 10 to Friends of the Festival members. Learn how to become a member at traversecityfilmfest.org/friends-of-the-festival-2022/
Tickets to the general public go on sale July 17.
Tickets are $12 for regular moves, a drop from $15 in 2019.
“We want people to come to the movies,” Evans said.
Special screening films will range from $20 to $50 for opening night, which features “The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales” and Q&A with filmmaker Abigail Disney. The documentary with Kathleen Hughes examines income inequality at her family’s company, asking why the American dream seems so out of reach for so many.
See what films are being shown at traversecityfilmfest.org.
