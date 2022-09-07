CHARLEVOIX — State transportation officials want motorists to, literally, see the light and proceed with caution when they’re driving across the U.S. 31 bridge over the Pine River in downtown Charlevoix.
Starting Monday, overhead signals at the north and south ends of the busy bascule bridge, instead of displaying a steady green, will start flashing amber when the bridge is down and open to vehicular traffic, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.
Currently, those lights are green when the bridge is down, and red when the bridge is up and vehicle traffic stopped.
“This is a simple change we can make immediately to help better alert drivers that pedestrians may be crossing the road at either end of the bridge and that they should proceed with caution,” said Garrett Dawe, MDOT’s North Region operations engineer.
“In the future, we will be looking at options for further signal modifications to provide further clarity for drivers and pedestrians while maintaining the signal’s primary purpose of traffic control for the bascule bridge,” Dawe added.
Pedestrians also can use the paths beneath the bridge to cross U.S.-31, a mid-block crossing at Van Pelt Alley without a signal, or the crossing at Clinton Street, which has a signal.
“Drivers and pedestrians both have a responsibility for safety at crosswalks,” Dawe said. “While drivers need to yield for pedestrians already in the roadway within a crosswalk, pedestrians must make sure they have a safe gap in traffic before stepping into the road.”
