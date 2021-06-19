TRAVERSE CITY — State environmental regulators tested the waters of Chandler Lake in East Bay Township to see whether a reported algal bloom was toxic.
Laboratory results showed samples taken from multiple spots in the lake did not contain harmful cyanobacteria or blue-green algae. Authorities last month suspected it might, and issued a public health advisory that encouraged avoidance of the algal bloom and a recommendation not to eat the fish from Chandler Lake; now the advisories are lifted and regular activities can resume.
“And that’s according to government officials,” said Deb Porter, who owns a cottage on the lake. “While there’s algae it is not toxic. I was very thrilled to hear that.”
Officials from both the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy this week confirmed the algae was tested and results showed it to be perfectly safe — even if a bit yucky.
State environmental officials collected samples in both May and June. All visual indications of the bloom led them to believe the algae could be the harmful sort with cyanotoxins that can make humans and animals sick.
“I have never seen a bloom of that size, of that type of green algae before and the pattern that it was exhibiting throughout the lake strongly resembled a cyanobacteria bloom,” said Aaron Parker, EGLE aquatic biologist, in an email to homeowners around the lake.
He said out of an abundance of caution he warned the community about the algal bloom and followed up with two rounds of testing.
The algae turned out to be a type of golden-brown algae not capable of producing toxins, Parker said.
Emmy Schumacher, health department public affairs officer, confirmed the final laboratory results came in last week and officials focused this week on sending notice to those who live around the lake. They also asked township officials to post the information online, she said.
Shawn Powers of the Chandler Lake Estates Property Owners Association said he expects lakeside residents and officials to keep a close watch on the lake’s condition this summer.
That’s because the recent bloom certainly looked problematic, he said.
“It looked like someone had spilled iridescent dye in a line on the water,” he said.
At first Powers said he thought the stuff was springtime pollen collected on the lake’s surface, but then it could be seen blending down into the water column.
It now seems to have cleared up, both Powers and Porter said.
“The lake looks pretty clear to me,” Porter said.
Similar conditions did result in harmful algal blooms last year in North Bar Lake in Leelanau County and Black Lake on the boundary between Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties. That’s where ephemeral cyanobacteria blooms kept showing up and then disappearing just as fast, Parker wrote in an email to Chandler Lake residents.
Harmful algal blooms in Michigan typically occur during periods of warm temperatures, abundant sun and high nutrient levels in water.
Anyone who observes a suspected harmful algal bloom should contact EGLE by calling 1-800-662-9278 or sending email to algaebloom@michigan.gov with pictures of the algal bloom.
More information can be found at www.michigan.gov/habs online.
