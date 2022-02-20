TRAVERSE CITY — James “Jim” Keedy likely wasn’t a household name for many Michigan residents, but mention of his name in most Anishinaabek communities in the state will return a litany of important legal milestones he had a hand in shaping.
Keedy, a long-serving poverty law attorney, dedicated much of his career to providing accessible legal aid to income-eligible individuals and Michigan sovereign nations through his work with Michigan Indian Legal Services. He died earlier this month at age 69 from COVID pneumonia complications.
“Justice was important to Jim, he wouldn’t stand for the establishment mistreating the under-represented,” said Dan Keedy, Jim’s brother.
Keedy’s work was widely recognized, and helped shape policies that impact Anishinaabek communities across Michigan.
His three-decade tenure followed after he became concerned with the rights of Native Americans during his work on a tribal enrollment case while working for UAW-FORD in 1987, Dan Keedy said.
Before that transition, Keedy had worked as a staff attorney and managing attorney at a law firm in southeastern Michigan. He wasn’t particularly satisfied with that early work, and his brother said it was in his nature to always look out for the underdog.
Keedy contacted the Michigan Indian Legal Services (MILS) for insight and assistance in the case, and by the end of the year, he joined as staff attorney to the statewide provider of legal services to income-eligible Native Americans and tribes
The MILS was created in the early 1970s to address the unmet legal needs of Native Americans documented in a study conducted by the governor’s commission.
According to MILS, the study found there was not enough attorney representation available to Michigan Indians, and what was available was not specialized in dealing with Native rights. MILS represented tribes such as the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians when it sought federal recognition in 1978.
Once Keedy was promoted to the service’s director in 1988, MIL provided legal assistance to five Michigan tribes on their federal recognition efforts.
Keedy testified before Congress in support of several bands’ recognition, including the years following on the federal recognition for the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians, a 27-year-old petition that still is pending.
In a statement he made to the House Natural Resources Committee on reforming the process for recognition of American Indian groups as Tribes by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) at the Department of the Interior, Keedy called the federal acknowledgement by the BIA “broken.”
“If the BIA’s FAP is not fixed — and fixed soon — I believe that most of these tribal groups will literally disappear within the next 25 years,” Keedy wrote in the statement, which went on to say the “the situation at the BIA has gone from moderately bad to virtually intolerable.”
Much of his work was consecrated in the importance of Native American children being able to remain in their families and was an early champion for parents under the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) and the Michigan Indian Family Preservation Act (MIFPA).
The ICWA passed as a federal law in 1978 that requires agencies to keep Native American children with Native American communities/families when possible. It was enacted in response to years of study and Congressional hearings that showed a disproportionate number of Native American children were being separated from their parents, extended families, and communities by state child welfare and private adoption agencies.
A study conducted by the Association on American Indian Affairs (AAIA) in 1969 and again in 1974 revealed that 25-35 percent of Native American children were separated from their families and placed in foster homes, adoptive homes, or institutions.
“He opened my eyes and many eyes of non-Native Americans to the laws and policies that harm Native Americans,” Dan Keedy said.
The plight of how the judicial system treats Native Americans is why Keedy fought for the preservation of Native American families, Dan Keedy said of his brother.
The 2013 report from The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges on children of color in foster care found that American Indian/Alaska Native children are overrepresented in foster care at a rate of 2.4 times more than the general population.
Native Americans make up 0.6 percent of the population in Michigan according to the study, but 1 percent of the foster care population.
The MIFPA codified the federal Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) into state law in 2013 and clarified the court proceedings subject to the Act.
Keedy represented numerous Anishinaabek families in custodial cases for decades before MIFPA passed and numerous after in the region,
After Keedy retired in 2018 as director at MILS, he remained as staff attorney.
Dan said, his brother carried a case into retirement because he felt passionate about a case where he was representing an Anishinaabe mother.
That kind of influence from Keedy’s dedication to the Anishinaabek communities in Michigan will remain for generations.
