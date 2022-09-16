CEDAR — The owners of Leelanau Pines Campground want to double its size and add several new buildings, as well as pools, a splash pad, mini golf and sports courts.
But Centerville Township residents and others who live on the lake say "No."
They've made their concerns known through emails, public comment and Facebook, saying the campground will be noisy and impact traffic, safety and the environment. They point out that it doesn't follow the township master plan and is not compatible with its vision statement or land use goals. They also are concerned about overwhelming the sewer system and stormwater runoff.
Even some visitors say they come there to get away from the kind of development that is being proposed.
More than 200 people crowded into the township hall for a public hearing on the proposed expansion of the campground at special meeting of the township Planning Commission that took place in August.
Another special meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Leland Public School Performing Arts Center, a larger venue that should accommodate all who are expected to attend.
A draft agenda on the township website states that findings of fact will be presented, after which the commission will deliberate and come to a decision.
About a year ago, Northgate Resorts of Grand Rapids purchased the campground, which has been there for at least 30 years. There are currently 170 sites for RVs and campers at 6500 E. Leelanau Pines Dr. on the southwestern end of Lake Leelanau. The new owners are seeking to add another 172 sites for a total of 342, along with a future addition of 113 more.
The preliminary site plan application submitted to planners also includes a new check-in office, camp office with restrooms and parking, both a waterfront and open air pavilion and a 5,400-square-foot maintenance building.
The campground is located in the township's commercial resort district; campgrounds and RV parks are listed as a special use.
The Lake Leelanau Lake Association has come out against the expanded campground for many of the same reasons local residents have stated. An email sent out to members by association President Tom Hiatt on Friday encouraged them to not only attend Wednesday's special meeting, but to voice their concerns.
"If it were to be approved as planned, it would be the largest campground of its kind in Michigan," Hiatt said. "It's not a trivial matter."
LLLA members expressed concerns about vehicular traffic and an increased number of boats on the lake, which is a threat, Hiatt said.
The group also is asking Northgate to conduct a carrying capacity study on the lake that uses drones to count the number of boats during a busy summer weekend to determine if the lake has reached its capacity, after which environmental degradation can take place.
Nancy Popa said the LLLA is gravely concerned about the impact on the lake and wetland area, noting that the group wants to build directly on the shoreline.
"We're really hoping that the planning commission is listening to the community, which I believe they are doing," Popa said. "We're hoping they put special conditions in place to protect the lake, or turn it down altogether.
"It's so rural and peaceful."
Hiatt said invasive species are a big concern. He said the LLLA spent nearly $300,000 this year battling Eurasian milfoil, an aquatic plant that forms dense mats at the water's surface and has already destroyed several lakes in Michigan.
The association also has collaborated with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to install boat-washing stations on the lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.