BELLAIRE — The dozens of people who showed up for jury duty at the Antrim County courthouse Tuesday morning got a free pass on their civic duty.
Jury selection in the trial of suspended Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Terry Starr just finished roll call when Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter asked if counsel could approach the bench. Rossiter and Starr’s attorneys, Donald Passenger and Jonathan Moothart, spoke with 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power for about five minutes before Power cleared the courtroom to “attend to a matter on the record.”
That matter was reducing the felony charges against Starr to misdemeanors and remanding the case back to the 86th District Court — making a 13th Circuit Court trial moot.
“I have good news and I have bad news,” Power said to the prospective jurors. “Let’s start with the good news. We’re going to let you all go, now. ... The bad news is that all of you got up this morning with things you had to do — work or family or whatever — you made other arrangements for those things, and it turns out you didn’t have to.”
Power called dismissing all of the jurors a rare occurrence, and said it will cost Antrim County taxpayers a considerable amount of money because those who showed up for jury duty will be paid for their time and travel.
Starr was set to stand trial for two felonies — one count of false report of a felony, one count of intentional false report of child abuse — and one misdemeanor count of falsely and maliciously accusing another of a crime. Michigan State Police investigators claim that Starr, in January 2018 when he was the principal at Cherryland Elementary School, sent a batch of anonymous letters to several Elk Rapids Public Schools officials, including himself, accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of actions that would constitute criminal sexual assault against a now-graduated student in 2013.
However, the purported criminal sexual conduct — which all parties agree did not take place — only constituted a fourth-degree charge with no physical harm, which is a misdemeanor, according to the penal code. The false report of a misdemeanor does not and cannot, by law, constitute a felony charge. Instead it is a misdemeanor charge.
Passenger connected those dots late Sunday night, and Moothart worked for the next several hours to draft a motion brief asking for the charges to be reduced along with a motion to dismiss the charges, which were submitted shortly after 8 a.m. Monday.
“We agree that these should be misdemeanors. Of course, we don’t believe these should be anything,” Passenger said before the court.
Rossiter agreed the charges should be reduced and encouraged Power to make that ruling, however, he said he does not think that dismissal is the right course of action. Passenger said Rossiter “acted with integrity” and “did the right thing” in agreeing to the reduced charges.
“The only thing disappointing is we didn’t get our day in court, today,” Passenger said. “It’s a step forward, but it’s not a victory because there are still charges pending.”
Both sides have agreed on an expedited process to move the matter quickly through district court. Passenger said the defense likely will waive arraignment with a not guilty plea in writing and skip any pretrial conferences, unless the court insists.
“They’re going to have to do some schedule clearing to do whatever they can to squeeze us in,” Passenger said. “Three or four days is an extremely long time for a trial at the district court level.”
Starr seemed happy with the reduced charges, but he is eager for the matter to be put behind him.
“It’s a little better feeling, but I just want to get back to work,” Starr said. “I want some normalcy in my life and my family’s life again.”
