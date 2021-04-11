TRAVERSE CITY — An increasing number of Michiganders and Americans are being thrust into the position of caregiver.
In 2020, more than 11 million Americans provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of unpaid care, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“These are unsustainable numbers,” said Melissa Thompson, regional director of the northern Michigan office of the Alzheimer’s Association’s greater Michigan chapter.
The figures are due in part to the fact that there are more than 6 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer’s, a form of dementia — a number expected to more than double by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The sixth-leading cause of death, Alzheimer’s took the lives of 4,467 Michiganders in 2019 alone, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We’re overwhelmed in terms of our ability to keep up the caregiving, frankly,” Thompson said.
“We’re seeing baby boomers aging out, living longer, and that population, because of their care needs overall … is having a serious impact on the public-health and private-health industry.”
Jean Barnas, program services director for the Alzheimer’s Association, said dementia is a growing burden on both Michigan and the U.S.
“More people are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Barnas said. “More family and friends are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers. Death rates from Alzheimer’s continue to climb, and the costs are unsustainable.”
Thompson said the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issues.
“The pandemic has pulled back the thin veneer of where we are at when it comes to caring for our elderly population,” Thompson said. “It’s a challenge, but it’s one that we are trying to rise to meet.”
In 2020, the number of Michigan deaths from dementia was 1,554 more than expected, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Cindy McGarry, community liaison for BrightStar Care of Northern Michigan in Traverse City, said the organization has witnessed a huge uptick in the acceleration of dementia symptoms since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re all social creatures, and we’re being isolated,” McGarry said. “Especially when you’re old, if there’s any type of age-related memory loss, it’s just been accelerated tremendously, just due to the isolation of COVID.
“People are walking back into their parents’ places and going, ‘This is not the same person from a year ago,’” she added. “It’s sad, but I don’t know of any different way that we (society) could have handled it.”
For folks who have a loved one with dementia, McGarry said she recommends that they learn to accept the disease.
“I find that a lot of people get really frustrated when they try to correct (the person with dementia),” McGarry said. “It’s absolutely the wrong thing to do. It creates anxiety for both parties.
“It is the disease — it is not them, so don’t try to change that,” she added. “Understand the disease and what you can do and what you can’t do … Educate yourself.”
McGarry said she also recommends that caregivers give themselves breaks from their duties.
“You can’t be a good caregiver if you’re not caring for yourself,” McGarry said. “Learn to accept the situation and to find happiness along the way.”
Thompson said the Alzheimer’s Association provides many free resources for patients with dementia and their caregivers and family, including virtual support groups, educational programs, workshops, and a 1-800 hotline — all available at alz.org/gmc.
McGarry said it’s an excellent source for caregivers, especially the support groups.
“It’s something that you need to get off your chest,” McGarry said.
Stephen Lewis said he recommends caregivers get some form of a support network.
“Do not try to do this alone,” he said.
