TRAVERSE CITY — Ann Cardon had to shake off some nerves as she sat before the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education on May 18.
The veteran educator was about to be peppered with questions as she interviewed for the district's top administrator post — the superintendent. In the nearly hour-long back-and-forth, trustees asked Cardon about everything from relations with union groups to state funding to engaging with students and staff.
Cardon also was asked about the function of the superintendent with the board of education.
"The most important relationship in a school system is the board and superintendent. There's no doubt about that," she replied. "Your job today is to find the person you think is going to fit you best."
Trustees unanimously agreed in the days and weeks following that Cardon was that best fit.
Now, the board, the district and the community are dealing with the fallout of Cardon's resignation just five months later.
TCAPS Treasurer Matt Anderson said the board has "let down the community" and must take responsibility for its actions.
"None of us, going back to May when we hired a superintendent, wanted us to be in this place. That's not good for anybody," Anderson said. "Obviously, this is a setback. We have to earn back the trust of the people."
That likely will not be an easy ask for many in the area who believe the board has been less than transparent while holding closed sessions and citing confidentiality agreements as reasons to avoid answering questions. Board President Sue Kelly said Thursday that she wishes she could take the public through the process that led to Cardon's departure "step by step, but confidentiality agreement says that I have to keep it zipped."
“That law that you guys are hiding behind right now, so you don’t have to be transparent with the community who you represent, there is someone on your board who wants you to speak with us and let us know what’s going on," Paul Baldwin said, referring to trustee Erica Moon Mohr, during public comment at a special meeting Thursday. “We elected you to represent us and do what’s best for our kids. You guys are clearly not doing that.”
Former TCAPS board member Kelly Clark also cautioned trustees about the overuse of closed-session meetings, and said he and former trustee Jan Geht pushed for more transparent action during their time on the board.
The Record-Eagle submitted several FOIA requests Oct. 10 seeking communications between board trustees and the TCAPS executive team regarding Cardon, including any complaints; Cardon's personnel record; Associate Superintendent Jame McCall's personnel record; communications between Cardon and Board President Sue Kelly; Erica Moon Mohr's written letter to board trustees; and the complaint letter distributed to trustees Oct. 7.
TCAPS Executive Director of Communications Christine Guitar acknowledged during the Oct. 11 special meeting that she had received the requests and that they would "take some time." A Record-Eagle reporter spoke with Guitar Oct. 16 to amend one of the requests and sent a clarifying email Oct. 18.
Guitar sent responses requesting 10-day extensions on three of the four requests at 4:49 p.m., 4:52 p.m. and 5:03 p.m. on Friday. No response was received regarding the request for the complaint letter distributed to trustees Oct. 7. Michigan Press Association General Counsel Robin Herman said no response is a functional denial of the request.
"TCAPS is exercising its right under Section 5(2) of the FOIA to a ten (10) business-day extension to respond to the request. This will enable us to search for the information requested, as well as to determine exempt from non-exempt information and to redact exempt information, if any. Your request will be responded to on or before November 1, 2019," the response read.
Herman said public bodies often rely on attorneys who take an aggressive approach toward FOIA requests because of the unlikelihood that anyone will take legal action. Regarding certain documents that are limited in scope, Herman said "deliberately delaying providing information is a violation of FOIA."
The Record-Eagle will publish in full all documents received through these FOIA requests when they are fulfilled.
Anderson provided some clarification Friday. He said it is "the right of a board member to bring a complaint to the rest of the board, and that's what happened in this case." Although he was not present at the Oct. 7 closed session, Anderson said he reviewed the minutes of the closed session and found the complaint to be legitimate. Five other trustees felt the same. One did not.
"That is all privileged, confidential information that cannot be disseminated," Anderson said. "We may not always agree with that, but those laws are in place for a reason, and I am going to abide by them. I think that real problem began when one person decided they weren't going to do that."
Anderson hesitated when asked whether the complaint could have been worked through, but added that mediation, hiring additional staff to help with the workload and consultants to help with priorities could have been solutions.
"I would have given it every chance to work through it," he said. "I never thought we would be at this place."
Community members are calling on some or all of the board members to resign, but Anderson said he has no plans of stepping down. He does, however, believe his fellow trustees have some self-reflection to do.
"We have to bear responsibility for this," he said. "Each of those individual board members should ask themselves that question if they should continue and if they have the chance to earn back the trust of the public."
