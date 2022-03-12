TRAVERSE CITY — Several spots are still open for those who want to run for a seat on the nine-member Grand Traverse County Commission.
Those who are interested have a little over a month to file nominating petitions or an Affidavit of Identity. The deadline to file is 4 p.m. April 19; the deadline to withdraw from a race is 4 p.m. April 22.
Districts are redrawn every 10 years based on population growth, with two districts added this year, increasing the county board from seven to nine commissioners. Several commissioners are in re-numbered and re-shaped district, two commissioners are in the same district and at least four districts are without an incumbent.
Four commissioners now on the board have filed to run again. They are Democrat Bryce Hundley and Republicans Brad Jewett, Darryl V. Nelson, and Penny Morris.
District 5 Commissioner Ron Clous, who rose to national notoriety after displaying a weapon during public comment at a livestreamed meeting, has not yet filed and it is not known whether he plans to. Clous could not be reached for comment.
No other candidates have filed for his district.
New district maps place commissioners Rob Hentschel and Nelson in the same District 7; Hentschel, who was previously in District 6, in January announced he would not run again.
Democrat Amanda Scott of Fife Lake has filed to run against Nelson in the Nov. 8 general election.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia is stepping down from her District 1 seat after filing to run in the newly-drawn 103rd Michigan House district, which splits Grand Traverse County and pairs the upper half with Leelanau County and Almira and Platte townships in Benzie County.
Coffia, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. She is also facing a challenger in the Aug. 2 primary election. Michael Brodsky of Traverse City currently sits on the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors and is an adjunct instructor at Northwestern Michigan College.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, a Republican, and Democrat T.J. Andrews will run for the District 7 seat, which encompasses most of the former District 1 comprised of Peninsula Township and part of the city.
Schmidt is term-limited.
Bryce Hundley faces Democratic challenger Ashlea Walter for his District 3 seat. Walter is serving her first four-year term on the Traverse City Commission, having been elected in 2019. If she prevails in both the primary and general elections, she will leave a partial term that ends in 2023.
The winner will face Republican Joe Welsh in the general election.
Jewett, in his second term on the county board, also faces a primary challenge from Scott C. Hardy, a former Traverse City commissioner and Traverse City Area Public Schools board member for what is now District 4.
No Democrat has yet filed.
District 1, made up of Green Lake Township and part of Blair Township, has one candidate so far — Republican Brian Paul McAllister. He will not face an incumbent.
District 2, which includes parts of Garfield Township and the city, has one candidate — Democrat Lauren Flynn. She will not face an incumbent.
District 8, which includes Grant, Mayfield, Paradise and the remainder of Blair Township, has one candidate — Republican Charles Jetter. He will not face an incumbent.
In District 9, Democrat Pamela Harris Kaiser is challenging Morris for her seat representing Long Lake Township.
