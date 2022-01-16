TRAVERSE CITY — The problem doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.
Northwest Michigan’s population is growing. Home prices are on the rise, and increasingly, a regional affordable housing crisis is the problem-du-jour for local officials, companies, and even school districts. All seem to agree that without workforce housing, the region won’t have much of a workforce.
A proposal for a solution aired Thursday in a webinar hosted by Housing North. The pitch is to popularize a financing tool that can take the sticker shock off of investing in affordable housing. With a little bit of traction, housing advocates say the tool could help kickstart rent-protected units for generations.
The financing tool is called “Brownfield TIF”, and has existed in Michigan for decades.
In a TIF development, a local government body agrees to freeze the base taxable value of a property for as long as 30 years. The TIF development’s real taxable value increases as home prices increase. But since its taxable value is frozen, a bag of extra money gets generated each year. After a carve-out for local schools, that bag goes to the developers who built the project in the first place.
Initially, TIF — which stands for Tax-Increment Financing — was primarily used as a tool to redevelop contaminated land. But it can also be used to build infrastructure, using a clever inversion of rising home values to pay back developers over time.
With patience and cooperation, it’s a model that generates money for affordable housing where it didn’t exist before. And Michigan housing advocates say it could kickstart scalable homebuilding without waiting for the cavalry to arrive from federal or state funding sources.
“It’s really using money that is created by the development itself,” said Dennis Sturtevant, who developed a 150-unit land trust in Grand Rapids called “Dwelling Place.”
That’s partially because TIFs generate returns in parallel to rising home values. And those values have galloped in recent years, more so in the northwest than elsewhere in the state.
Zillow data show that between November of 2020 and 2021, typical home values in Michigan rose by 16.1 percent. But in Leelanau County, typical home values rose by 19 percent, and in Grand Traverse County, by 25.8 percent.
In the latter, a typical home now sells for $352,000. That’s $70,000 more than a new homeowner might have paid at this same time last year.
“The gap just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger,” Sturtevant said.
Sturtevant and others propose TIF developments as one tool among a broader toolkit — not to be oversold, and yet overdue to be considered.
“It isn’t for everyone, it’s not a panacea, but it can be done if there’s a will and a way,” said Sturtevant. “The economic impact of doing nothing is going to be really stifling if you don’t look at something like this.”
The financing tool has more staying power when leveraged to establish land trusts — nonprofit organizations that own land but lease properties at below-market rates.
Land trusts keep units affordable in perpetuity, an outcome which is important to housing advocates and even eviction lawyers who have watched affordable units come off the market in recent years.
It’s common for developers to propose setting aside a portion of units at affordable rates for a set-period of time. When those units sunset, they result in a net zero gain of affordable units in the long-run.
Land trusts don’t sunset. Generally, they offer homes at 75 percent of their appraised value, which brings in a whole new category of buyer.
“In most cases, these are people who aren’t able to knock on a developer’s door and ask to have a house built for them,” said George Larimore, a redevelopment incentive specialist with Colliers International. “This is going to be their first step out of rentals.”
Groups like Housing North are eager to see more land trusts, as well as excited about the possibility of using TIF to attract investors who wouldn’t otherwise come to the table.
The challenge on that front lies in finding partners committed to a long-term timeline — TIFs can take years to fully refund developers, and some might rather take on enterprises with shorter turnarounds. Larimore said TIF and Land Trusts projects sometimes receive “pushback from for-profit developers.”
They can also unnerve other investors, such as townships and county governments. Township officials aren’t always comfortable committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to build homes if it won’t be paid back for years. It’s an issue that Housing North is working through now in Charlevoix County, where county board members have spent years discussing a TIF project that would build several new affordable homes.
Still, popularizing the tools at hand — land trusts, financing models, and even innovative new uses for county land banks — is what’s needed now, said Yarrow Brown, Executive Director for Housing North.
“We’re trying to figure out — first of all — how to get the counties and all the units of government comfortable using this tool,” said Brown. “Then we line up the projects.”
