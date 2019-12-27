TRAVERSE CITY — A call to police about an illegal campfire Thursday night, ended not with a sing-a-long but rather a man being shocked with a Taser, tackled and arrested.
Capt. James Bussell said officers were called about the campfire near the 600 block of Hannah Ave. and found a 59-year-old man with an outstanding warrant.
The warrant was for failure to appear on a second offense domestic violence charge, and when the man became unruly he was shocked but the action was ineffective because of his winter clothing.
Officers then proceeded in "taking him to the ground," Bussell said when the man "did attempt to strike the officer."
The man was arrested on the outstanding warrant and for assault on a police officer and booked into the Grand Traverse County jail.
