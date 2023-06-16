Michigan State Police are looking for volunteers to help substance-dependent community members find their way to recovery.
Through the MSP Angel Program, anyone struggling with substance use can walk into any state police post and ask for help without worrying about being arrested or investigated.
Then these trained volunteers, called “angels,” support people seeking help through a treatment placement process.
Opioid overdose deaths reported in Michigan totaled more than 3,000 in 2021 and more than 2,500 in 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The Traverse Narcotics Team, a multi-jurisdictional team managed by the state police covering eight counties in the Grand Traverse region, investigated 29 overdoses and 20 overdose deaths in Northwest Michigan in 2022 alone.
Department Analyst Molly Lautenslager said 737 people have been placed in treatment through the Angel Program since its inception in 2016.
But the program isn’t just for those struggling with opioid/narcotic addiction. Anyone suffering from any substance use disorder, including alcoholism, can seek help through the Angel Program.
“My entire outlook [on substance misuse] changed when I learned that it really is a disease,” said Traverse City “Lead Angel” Suzy Cline. “It made me want to become more involved.”
Cline, who lost her older brother to substance misuse, has been an Angel Program volunteer since 2019.
“There is such a rewarding feeling when you help someone, even if it’s just one person,” she said. “That’s just so worthwhile.”
Since getting involved with the program is voluntary, the police department protects each help-seeking individual’s identity.
“People come here at the lowest of lows,” said state police Lt. Derrick Carroll, “and they don’t want to be stigmatized. They are here trying to turn their lives around.”
Cline echoed this statement.
“It takes a lot to walk into a police station,” she said. “I recommend compassionate, non-judgmental and caring people get involved [in the Angel Program]. It’s an extremely positive experience.”
Her message for those struggling with substance misuse? “There is hope. We are here to help you.”
According to Carroll, many people who would like to get help don’t have insurance or the financial means to access necessary resources on their road to recovery, so the Angel Program provides them with those resources.
“These individuals are struggling,” Lautenslager said. “They may be actively using or withdrawing when they come in, and it can be difficult for them to navigate these systems on their own.”
That’s where the Angel Program steps in.
To become an MSP Angel, interested parties are required to pass a basic background check and complete Angel Program training.
“There has been an influx of volunteers recently,” Lautenslager said, “and we are always looking for more help.”
MSP Angels, who are put on a police contact list, are not required to work specific shifts or hours.
The “angel” method of combating addiction began in Gloucester, Mass., in 2015. State police adopted and piloted the program in Gaylord in 2016. It went statewide in 2017, according to Lautenslager and the state police website.
“We get more out of the program than we could have ever imagined,” Carroll noted.
State police will host an MSP Angel volunteer training event from 3 to 4 p.m. June 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 851 Woodmere Avenue in Traverse City. They ask that interested parties apply online before the day of the event.
To learn more about becoming an MSP Angel, please visit https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel/about/volunteer
