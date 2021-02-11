CADILLAC — Michigan State Police officials confirmed they are investigating an incident involving a now former teacher at Cadillac High School.
Aaron Whipple, a mathematics teacher at the high school, tendered his resignation more than a month after he was placed on administrative leave for a "concerning email" he sent, according to a previous statement from Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown. The content of the email has not been released.
Whipple was to be the subject of a special CAPS Board of Education meeting Thursday night in which trustees were to discuss tenure charges against him. The meeting was canceled when Brown accepted Whipple's resignation Thursday afternoon.
Whipple's name had been removed from the CAPS online staff directory as of Thursday evening.
Lt. Derrick Carroll said the MSP is looking into the matter, but he declined to provide any further details as it is an open investigation. Cadillac Police Captain Eric Eller did not return a call for comment. A Wexford County Sheriff's official said the department is not involved in the case.
Brown did not return attempts to reach her for a comment.
Whipple could not be reached for comment.
