TRAVERSE CITY — If curling up with a good book on a frozen February day is your idea of bliss, Traverse City Area District Library system has 223,000 titles to cuddle up with. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg of options to feed a curious mind.
Escape winter blahs by exploring new and cutting-edge pursuits with help from TADL’s six library branches.
“As library staff, we are continually curious ourselves, always looking for ways to do more,” said TADL spokesperson Heather Brady.
Interlochen Public Library encourages TADL patrons to take a virtual vacation. Its website links to tours of the Sistine Chapel to view Leonardo Da Vinci’s masterpiece, Peru’s Machu Picchu, NASA’s Space Center in Houston and 28 other world destinations.
Exit the couch for cabin fever-busting hot spots with your TADL library card. Card holders may access the Michigan Activity Pass program to obtain free or discounted admission to 425 Michigan cultural and recreation sites, including Dennos Museum and the Great Lakes Children’s Museum — even skydiving adventures near Jackson.
TADL’s diverse on-site programs fuel body, mind and spirit and create community. The in-house playlist ranges from an anime book club, yoga sessions, teen escape room events to yarn therapy. Curious about 3D printing? Create your own design or choose from more than a million online plans for printing at the main library.
Make couch-to-couch connections through the Books & Brewskis monthly events, currently via Zoom. Pour a drink and raise your glass to a stimulating book discussion.
Fife Lake Public Library feeds young minds twice monthly with free STEAM Grab-N-Go Bags. Bags contain supplies and instructions for two projects plus a book.
TADL’s growing Library of Things collection lends items supporting interests of all kinds and for all ages. Bring out the vinyl records from the attic and check-out a turntable to travel down a musical memory lane. Take home instruments, telescopes, puppets and more.
Borrow a LoT specialty cake pan to channel your inner Martha Stewart. Kingsley Branch librarian Brian Carey inspired the new collection containing more than 50 pans, including SpongeBob, Dora the Explorer and Spiderman.
“With the new Spiderman movie coming out someone may want to make a Spiderman cake for a birthday,” Carey suggested.
Use winter hibernation hours to learn a new language. A TADL library card provides free access to software teaching more than 100 languages, including three Ojibwe dialects.
Pay it forward. Transform cabin fever into support for the curious of the future by sharing personal COVID-19 pandemic experiences. Traverse Area Historical Society is collecting accounts from local citizens to add to TADL’s historic archives. Post accounts and photos to TAHS’s Facebook page or email entries to traversehistory@gmail.com.
Interested in learning how Traverse City’s library system broke the boundaries of a traditional book-lending role to become a 21st century community resource? “Beyond Books: Stories of Traverse Area Libraries 1860 – 2020” by Heather Shumaker documents the journey.
The community-funded publication was spearheaded by a volunteer group with United Way of Northwest Michigan acting as fiduciary agent.
Shumaker, known for her book “Saving Arcadia,” interviewed 25 people and conducted in-depth historical research spanning 160 years of library legacies aided by Swaney and committee co-chair Ann Magoun. The title chronicles suffragette Susan B. Anthony’s Traverse City visit sponsored by the Ladies Library Association to the fight for a site to build the Traverse City Carnegie Library, to the development of bookmobiles and the creation of The Library of Things.
“We like to look at it as a scholarly book that’s interesting to read,” said project committee co-chair Ann Swaney.
The public is invited to a book launch event taking place at 2 p.m., Feb. 20 at the Woodmere branch and via Zoom. TADL, Friends of the Library and Traverse Area Historical Society host the presentation. Swaney and Magoun present.
Books are available for purchase from TADL or Horizon Books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.