TRAVERSE CITY — A live demonstration is part of a virtual event to introduce the 2021 MiCareerQuest.
The kick-off meeting on Zoom is scheduled for Jan. 27, 3-4:30 p.m.
Susan Ward, Jobs for Michigan Graduates manager, said the kick-off event on Zoom will provide participants an opportunity to interact with the platform to be used during the May 12 event.
Ward said one or two of the scheduled exhibitors will present live demonstrations at the kick-off event.
Beyond a demonstration of how things will work at the May 12 MiCareerQuest, Ward said the kick-off is designed “for anyone wanting more information.”
Ward added the event is for everyone involved in all aspects of MiCareerQuest.
“It’s for anyone interested in participating, whether it’s a business, a volunteer, a presenter, even schools,” she said.
RSVPs for the Jan. 27 kick-off are encouraged, but not required. To RSVP and receive the ZOOM link, send an email to susan.ward@networksnorthwest.org.
More information about MiCareerQuest is available at www.nwm.org/micgnw.
