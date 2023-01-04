Zachary Hillyer is Housing North’s Housing Ready Program Director for Leelanau County. Contact him by email at zach@housingnorth.org. Hillyer joined Housing North in 2022 as its Leelanau County Housing Ready Program Director. Zach has more than a decade of experience in the nonprofit and government sectors, including in fair housing, legal aid and public housing. He, his wife and their cats relocated from northwest Ohio to northern Michigan in 2021.