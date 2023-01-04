There is no county in Michigan — or anywhere else in the United States — where someone working full-time at the minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.
A Michigander would have to work 76 hours per week at the state minimum hourly wage of $10.10.
The housing wage — the amount a full-time worker would have to earn to afford this same home — is $19.40 and $17.94 in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties, respectively. Meanwhile, the estimated average hourly wages for renters in these counties are $14.13 and $11.48.
The math doesn’t add up. High housing costs and a shortage of affordable options have left families with high rent burdens, strained budgets and unstable living situations.
How we got here is a combination of current and historical factors. It’s a multifaceted problem that requires a multifaceted solution at the federal, state and local levels. But we know we have a problem.
And we know that creating solutions reaps multiple benefits. Increased access to affordable housing reduces poverty, increases economic mobility, improves health and educational outcomes, and benefits the economy. The return on housing investments is stronger families and communities.
While not all solutions can come from the local level, many can. Let’s focus on just one: zoning.
A growing number of communities are realizing that overly-restrictive zoning codes that largely prohibit building anything but detached single-family homes limit supply, increase costs and reinforce racial and economic segregation. They’ve begun to address this in various ways, from implementing incremental reforms to eliminating single-family zoning altogether.
Zoning reforms can help address housing affordability and supply in multiple ways. You can allow greater housing density and the expansion of missing middle housing such as duplexes, triplexes, attached single-family homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs); reduce minimum lot and dwelling unit sizes required to build homes; reduce parking requirements; allow for mixed-use and multi-family dwellings in commercial areas; allow density bonuses in exchange for including below-market rate units in a development, either rental or homeownership; allow more “as of right” development of higher-density housing; and regulate short-term rentals.
Zoning can play a key role in determining whether a workforce housing project moves forward. Reforms not only expand where these homes are located, they can reduce development timelines and per-unit costs.
Furthermore, combining zoning reforms with incentives to produce (and preserve) below-market rate units will help ensure investment in homes for people with the greatest need and not just more units for seasonal residents, tourists and investors.
Part of this is about increasing housing density through zoning. Density matters when it comes to our supply of affordable homes. But the benefits of density don’t stop there. Density helps to:
- Promote efficient use of public infrastructure.
- Create more walkable and connected communities.
- Reduce the use of automobiles, which is good for the environment and our budgets.
- Encourage compact and infill development on land that’s already developed.
- Preserve agricultural land. American Farmland Trust’s report Farms Under Threat identifies low-density residential development as the greatest driver of farmland conversion and recommends smart growth and minimizing sprawl as part of the solution.
- Preserve open, natural spaces which make northwest Michigan so special and are necessary to create an environmentally sustainable future.
Zoning isn’t the solution. But it’s an important tool that can be implemented locally, help lower the barriers to creating more affordable homes and be combined with other policies and programs (Payments in Lieu of Taxes, Tax Increment Financing, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, etc.) to help meet a community’s housing needs.
Zoning reforms should be linked to a broader housing strategy. For example, communities have established specific housing goals and set forth policy solutions to meet these goals, from zoning changes to the establishment of dedicated affordable housing funds.
There still needs to be state and federal action to expand housing programs and improve people’s financial situations through initiatives that address homelessness, poverty, income, job security, education, childcare and healthcare. But we can accomplish a lot locally. We all have a role to play, whether you are a government official, concerned citizen, or directly affected by housing unaffordability.
Housing North is here to help you bring solutions to your community, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2023.
For more information, check out the Michigan Association of Planning’s Zoning Reform Toolkit and Local Housing Solutions’ Policy Library for ideas on how to build a local housing strategy.
Housing affordability data comes from the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2022 Out of Reach report.
