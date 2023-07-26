Whether it’s time, costs or the impact on our quality of life, personal transportation plays a major role in our lives. One subject has been getting more attention: parking.
Most communities’ zoning ordinances have parking minimums that require a certain number of dedicated spaces in a residential development. Requirements may be based on the number of bedrooms, the number of dwelling units or dwelling type. Some ordinances, for example, require two parking spaces per housing unit.
Parking minimums are intended to provide convenient spaces for residents and minimize spillover onto on-street and other nearby parking areas.
But there’s growing awareness of the negative impacts of excessive parking minimums, including on housing affordability. Communities are rethinking past approaches and implementing reforms that provide more flexibility, promote more beneficial land uses and strike a better balance with other modes of transportation.
Let’s look at how residential parking minimums impact housing affordability and what changes are being implemented.
Costs
Parking is expensive. Each space costs thousands of dollars, with further increases depending on location and whether it’s a surface lot, in a parking structure or underground.
Parking minimums increase the cost of housing development. It’s often passed on to the tenant, resulting in higher rents. For developments with dedicated affordable units, it may require more subsidies, less affordable terms or fewer housing units to close the funding gap and enable the project to move forward.
“Free” parking is anything but — especially for households with lower incomes or who don’t even drive.
Land use
We devote a lot of space to parking in the United States. According to Strong Towns and the Parking Reform Network, we have between 800 million and 2 billion total parking spaces. This amounts to between three and eight spaces for each of the 260 million-plus registered automobiles, and more than 5% of all urban land.
A study from the Mortgage Bankers of America found in Des Moines, Iowa, there were 28.4 spaces per acre compared to its residential density of 1.5 households per acre, and 19.4 parking spaces per household.
This is land that could be used for more housing, green and open space or uses more productive than parking, especially when so much parking may not be needed.
One way developers try to offset parking and other costs is to develop where land is cheaper, i.e., where driving to most places is necessary. This creates additional issues, like increased traffic, commute times, transportation expenses, pollution and sprawl.
These development patterns also conflict with many households’ preferences: a growing number of people want to live in walkable communities close to shops, parks and other amenities — if there’s housing that’s available and affordable.
There are additional environmental impacts from our overabundance of parking. It creates more impervious surfaces that can’t absorb stormwater, which results in flooding and pollution issues. Parking lots also contribute to the heat island effect by intensifying high daytime temperatures compared to areas with more green and open space.
Given that housing and transportation are two major contributors to both our household budgets and carbon footprints, a coordinated policy approach to minimize these impacts is essential. Parking reform seems like low-hanging fruit.
What’s next?
Case-by-case the impact of parking minimums (and certain housing density maximums) might seem small — but consider the cumulative effect. Michael Manville wrote in the Atlantic, “[o]ver many parcels and many decades, however, the units lost and parking spaces gained add up, and the sum of our seemingly reasonable decisions is an unreasonable, unaffordable, and unsustainable city.”
The good news is that momentum is building for parking reform.
Reforms can take different shapes. It can involve reducing or eliminating parking minimums in certain districts that are close to transit, walkable or have on-street parking, or for developments that meet affordability requirements.
Parking maximums can prevent the overbuilding of parking lots. Shared parking agreements can maximize the use of existing parking lots and accommodate different uses. Parking benefit districts can ensure parking fees are reinvested in the communities where they’re generated.
Communities can also pursue complementary policies that encourage the use of transit — walking, bicycling and other modes of transportation — to reduce the need for driving and parking.
More good news: communities in northern Michigan have already implemented reforms. Traverse City and Mancelona are highlighted on the Parking Reform Network’s Mandates Map – Traverse City for eliminating residential parking requirements and Mancelona for having parking maximums and no minimums. Traverse City also recently approved a 60-unit affordable housing development on Parking Lot O downtown.
It boils down to policy choices. We can curtail an overabundance of parking and unsustainable development patterns and expand connected communities with more affordable housing options. Parking reform is just one piece of the puzzle, but an important one.
It’s also an opportunity to build for the future. According to the Urban Land Institute, parking usage will decline over the next few decades. Planning for tomorrow means requiring less parking today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.