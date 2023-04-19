April is Fair Housing Month, in recognition of the federal Fair Housing Act being signed into law on April 11, 1968.
The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing because of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability and familial status. It also requires the federal government to combat housing discrimination, promote fair and equal housing opportunities and address historic patterns of racial segregation.
Decades of government policies and discriminatory practices perpetuated and promoted discrimination, resulting in entrenched economic disparities and segregated neighborhoods. Redlining, for example — the practice of denying mortgages or insurance to communities because of the race or national origin of the people living there — was the official policy of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) until the 1960s. Redlining was one of many discriminatory housing policies and practices, such as racially restrictive covenants, blockbusting and steering, that distorted the housing market, denied opportunities, and divided communities. In 1968, the Kerner Commission famously warned that “[o]ur nation is moving toward two societies, one [B]lack, one [W]hite – separate and unequal.”
Fifty-five years after its passage, the Fair Housing Act remains vital to expanding housing opportunities and protecting people from discrimination. But it has yet to realize its true promise.
The act requires the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and its program participants to proactively take meaningful actions to overcome patterns of segregation, promote fair housing choice, eliminate disparities in housing-related opportunities and foster inclusive communities free from discrimination — to affirmatively further fair housing.
HUD hasn’t fully enforced these requirements, but is taking action to change this. Its proposed Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule would revive and refine a 2015 AFFH rule that was halted in 2018. Under the new rule, certain HUD funding recipients would need to complete plans that identify and address local fair housing barriers. These plans require strong community engagement and annual progress evaluations.
HUD also restored the “discriminatory effects” rule, which reflects longstanding protections against policies and practices that are seemingly neutral but have unjustified discriminatory effects.
Additionally the White House, through its Blueprint for a Renters’ Bill of Rights, recommends expanding fair housing protections to prohibit discrimination based on source of income. This would make it easier for households — especially those with rental subsidies like Housing Choice Vouchers — to find housing.
These actions are essential and overdue, especially as we address the current housing crisis right here in northern Michigan.
Building a healthy housing ecosystem involves addressing affordability, supply, access and stability through policies at all levels of government. A stronger Fair Housing Act can help ensure that no one is unfairly excluded from these efforts.
Housing plays a critical role in all our lives. Where we live impacts the quality of our children’s education, our level of educational attainment, job opportunities available to us and the quality and level of access we have to basic services.
It’s linked to poverty, wealth-building and whether we are more or less likely to experience poor health.
Studies have even shown that people who live in different ZIP codes — even if just a few blocks apart — can have drastically different life expectancies.
Fulfilling the promise and intent of the Fair Housing Act will help expand housing choice, broaden economic opportunity and build communities where everyone can thrive. HUD’s recent actions are important steps in the right direction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.