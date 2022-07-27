GLEN ARBOR — Like a lot of newly-turned 21-year-olds, Marc Crossman and Brandon Tinker thoughts have been known to turn to products containing yeast.
Unlike a lot of newly-turned 21-year-olds, Crossman and Tinker’s thoughts are consumed by bagels, not beer.
The 2019 Benzie Central High School graduates who both formerly worked at L’Chayim Delicatessen are on a much different path from those three years removed from earning their high school diplomas.
Crossman, who turned 21 in April and Tinker, who reached the age to legally drink alcohol a month later, went from employees to part-owners in the business which opened in June 1992.
Founder Jonathan Clark is still the majority owner of both the Beulah (274 S. Benzie Blvd.) and Frankfort (318 Main St.) locations of L’Chayim. The 62-year-old Clark, Crossman and Tinker are equal partners in the third location, which opened July 1 at 6400 W. Western Ave. in Glen Arbor.
Tinker and Crossmen bought into L’Chayim in May, close to the same time when Clark’s partner, David Scott, was looking to scale back. “They were in the right place at the right time,” Clark said.
Still it was a big decision not a lot of 21-year-olds are willing to make. Clark said it’s still early in the process, but bringing the two young entrepreneurs has been “so far, so good.”
“They both have a lot to learn, and they know that,” Clark said. “But we’re going to keep teaching. They’re making the decisions. They’ll make some right ones and they’ll make some wrong ones and they’ll learn more by making the wrong ones than the right ones.”
While the transition from employee to employer is still new, both are satisfied with the decision to dive into the deli business. Even if it means changing some of the priorities of their peers.
“That’s OK,” said Crossman, who runs the new location in Glen Arbor. “I love it to death, I really do. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else once I’ve gotten into it. It’s such an enjoyable, rewarding process going from what was an office building to a deli.”
“All of my responsibility will pay off in the future,” added Tinker, whose primary focus is the Frankfort location. “I’m pretty excited. We’ve had a fantastic summer. We’ve been really busy, especially with opening up that third store.”
Tinker and Crossman said learning while working under Clark laid the groundwork for their venture. Scott was also a valuable asset to the young entrepreneurs. Tinker took over Scott’s role in Frankfort and was able to share tips about the customer who ordered a raisin bagel everyday or the trick to get the filter out of the air conditioner when it needs replacing.
“He is a very hard-working guy,” Tinker said. “Because I was taking over ‘his store,’ he was able to share his wisdom.”
“He’s been a tremendous help through all of this,” Crossman added. “He’s a stockpile of knowledge.”
Clark said the commitment and ability to learn has served his young partners well.
“They’re smart kids, both of them,” Clark said. “I would say they’re more mature than your typical 21-year-old. They’re doing what it takes to run their own business, the extra hours.
“It’s a big opportunity for them at a very early age.”
Then there was the role State Savings Bank and Venture North Funding and Development played in the process. Because of their age, State Savings Bank provided the lead financing for Tinker and Crossman to buy out Scott while Venture North filled a gap in the deal with a loan toward the down payment, according to a release from the regional organization.
“They have been a huge help as far as financing, getting us resources and setting us (up for success),” Crossman said. “They’ve been very instrumental. We wouldn’t have gotten financing without them.”
“They were and still are reaching out to us,” Tinker said of State Savings Bank and Venture North. “They are very interested in our success and not just because we took out a bunch of money from them.”
After graduating from high school, Crossman said he stumbled into working at L’Chayim after becoming a frequent customer.
“Eventually the owner at the time, Jonathan, said, ‘You’re in here all the time. What do you do for work?’” recalled Crossman, calling it
Tinker also worked at the deli before college sent them off on different paths. Crossman was taking classes at Northwestern Michigan College while Tinker went off to the University of Michigan with an eye on a musical degree in voice.
When the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything, both started to reassess. This was especially true for Tinker, who wondered about his career path with everything shut down. There is some debate between the two about who jumped into talk of business expansion first, but they both did.
“Once corona hit, I thought I needed more of something I knew,” Tinker said. “I was already working here. I knew how to do this. It was really timing and opportunity. This will allow me to recoup my time and investment.”
“(Scott) was ready to retire and the three of us were ready to expand,” Clark said, noting that Tinker made the biggest step away from voice into the business world.
Tinker slid into running the Frankfort location while Crossman concentrates on the new store in Glen Arbor. Tinker has a staff of about 11 while Glen Arbor operates with a staff of seven.
All of the locations are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Beulah remains the hub of the operation with an oven, walk-in cooler and reach-in freezer.
“Sometimes we jump around a little bit,” Crossman said. “Beulah gets a little crazy with the catering sometimes so we have to jump in there.
“All of the baked goods, salads, spreads and cream cheese are made in Beulah and is delivered to Frankfort and Glen Arbor every morning.”
While Tinker and Crossman likely didn’t see themselves running a deli when they started working there, the unusual path seems to be suiting the 21-year-olds well.
“It wasn’t something I expected, but here we are,” Tinker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.