TRAVERSE CITY — Yen Yoga has a “home” again on the same street.
Yen Yoga and Fitness, which closed its main 7,000-square-foot location at 332 E. Front St. in late 2020, announced it will relocate later this year to Delamar Traverse City, located at 615 E. Front St.
“We’re very excited to partner with Delamar,” Yen Yoga and Fitness Director Sara Harding said.
Yen Yoga and Fitness has been holding classes in a conference room at Delamar since May. But the 11-year-old business will have a permanent location in two studios on the southeast side of the hotel later in 2021.
“It’s a great partnership; a great opportunity for us,” Harding said.
Construction is already underway, says Delamar’s General Manager Brandon Sheldon.
“The entire Delamar Traverse City team looks forward to providing Yen Yoga and their guests exceptional service along with outstanding food and beverage offerings,” Sheldon said in a release announcing the reopening. “The fitness amenity provided for Delamar guests and the local community is something we are proud to be a part of.”
Yen Yoga and Fitness is scheduled to occupy about 3,500 square feet for hot yoga, cycling, traditional yoga, fitness and mobility classes when construction is completed at Delamar. That’s half of the 7,000 square feet Yen Yoga occupied at 332 E. Front.
Other amenities include new locker and shower facilities, year-round parking and a dedicated Yen Yoga entrance.
“I’ll have a built-in lobby, a built-in restaurant and a built-in bathroom so I won’t need as much space,” Harding said.
Yen Yoga members will also have access to Delamar’s swimming pools, coffee and smoothie bar, as well as outside areas.
“We’ll have access to all the amazing amenities there,” Harding said. “We’re also going to be under one roof. That’s what’s so wonderful about this partnership.”
The new studio space will “be open to the public on either a membership, punch card or drop-in basis,” according to the release. Hotel guests will enjoy a 20 percent discount on drop-in classes.
“We hope to bring local community members together with Delamar guests to have a one-of-a-kind wellness experience,” Sheldon said in the release.
Harding said Yen Yoga and Fitness has been holding pop-up classes at The Cathedral Barn at the Grand Traverse Commons since spring of 2020, but is unclear if the “wonderful partnership” with the City Parks and Recreation Department will continue when the new space opens.
Harding said Yen Yoga will probably open the new space with 25 employees. That number is expected to quickly jump to 35 and may grow beyond that.
“We anticipate bringing back a majority of our employees,” Harding said. “We’ll probably be right around there.”
Yen Yoga has a pre-pandemic staff of about 70.
“The pandemic taught us to be more efficient and we adjusted our business model,” she said.
