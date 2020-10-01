TRAVERSE CITY — Yen Yoga and Fitness will close its main 7,000-square-foot Front Street location in late November, but will continue to offer virtual classes — and plans to reopen in a different location after pandemic restrictions ease.
The move — a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions — was announced Thursday.
"It's a sad day for a lot of us, after being there for 10 years," Yen Yoga Director Sara Harding told the Record-Eagle.
Yen will remain part of the Traverse City community, she said, as a virtual presence and with socially distanced in-person classes at various venues around town, including Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park. Yen will seek a new physical home after the pandemic fades, said Harding.
An email early Thursday announced the news to clients: "The limitations placed on us by the State and inability to align our rent with our significantly reduced revenue have forced us to make the difficult decision to close the 332 E. Front Street location after Sunday, November 22nd."
Yen has 35 employees today, about half what it had a few months before the pandemic.
"This time last year, we had 110 classes a week," said Harding. "We had an average of 300 people a day in our studio."
After a period of complete closure early in the pandemic, Yen reopened in-person on June 14 — with "a ton of safety measures in place" — at about 20 percent normal capacity, she said.
"Since our return to our in-studio classes since June, we have been hopeful that we would continue offering classes at our Front Street location," the email told clients. "However, after financial analysis and attempted negotiations with our landlord, we cannot continue to afford the extensive overhead costs."
Harding views Yen Yoga as a community partner that can not only survive the pandemic, but — by making use of rental space — assist business neighbors by "helping out these venues and community event spaces that also are struggling. They want to help us and we want to help them. They're very community oriented."
Yen Yoga is not alone in its decision to adjust to the pandemic by relinquishing a physical location.
Business news website MarketWatch.com recently took a look at yoga studios in New York City, a community hit hard early on in the pandemic. It reported that the segment is struggling not only in NYC, but everywhere across the country.
“I’m starting to hear now that studio owners are feeling forced or choosing to move on from the brick and mortar studio,” Shannon Roche, president and CEO of the Yoga Alliance, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that serves 7,000 member yoga schools across the U.S., told MarketWatch.
“What we’re trying to do right now is to help our teachers and schools transition to different ways of teaching yoga if they want to. A lot of members are going online,” said Roche.
A web search reveals that yoga studios recently have closed in communities including San Francisco, Denver and Danbury, Connecticut.
"The health and fitness model has been based on not social distancing," Harding said, which has made them particularly difficult to keep functioning during the pandemic.
"If you look at studios in New York and Chicago, there is zero social distancing. It was like maximum capacity for the rent they were paying," she said. "In the larger metro areas, there are many studios that are closed, and many large organizations that are filing bankruptcy that are in health and wellness."
Yen Yoga and Fitness launched in Traverse City in June 2010. The business will maintain its Annex, a small space at 123 W. Front St., for private classes.
Yen will offer one free weekly virtual class, said Harding, and a roster of paid classes. In November, Yen Yoga will begin offering an unlimited virtual membership option.
"Right now, everyone is in survival mode," Harding said. "We're optimistic because we know this will change. We'll go back to not having to social distance and not having to wear masks. We don't know when that is, but we want to continue to be part of the community and be part of the community again when that happens."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.