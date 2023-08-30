A recent article from the Atlantic titled “Cancel Zoning” by M. Nolan Gray struck me with its main quote: “If we want to fix the housing-affordability crisis, segregation and sprawl, zoning must go.”
That’s a conversation starter. We mostly agree that the housing crisis is, at its most basic, a problem of supply and demand: a lot of people need homes, but not enough are being built, resulting in rising prices for existing supply. Yes, we are seeing a ton of new construction, but mostly at market rate and not attainable to the majority of our residents.
Bottom line: new housing is not getting built because of developers’ ignorance or a lack of land. They are desperate to build in expensive cities, and in some places they can always build up when they can’t build out. Some could argue that enough homes are going unbuilt because of zoning.
The recent Housing Needs Assessment for our 10-county region shows an extremely low vacancy rate — 0.7%. A healthy housing market is between 4-6%, and we have a long way to go. The HNA also pointed out that we are aging in our region and losing our younger workforce.
Fun fact: in nearly every major U.S. city, apartments are banned in at least 70% of residential areas. The most a developer can build in these zones is a detached single-family home. But it isn’t just apartments. Many zoning codes ban single-room occupancies (SROs) — better known as boarding or rooming houses. This is where residents rent a furnished private bedroom with a shared kitchen and bathroom. Where allowed, SROs serve as an important safety net for housing, providing exceptionally affordable accommodations to low-income singles.
Manufactured homes or mobile homes once filled a similar niche in suburban and rural communities. Yet, as with SROs, many zoning codes ban manufactured housing. I won’t go into how we got here, but things have changed a lot since the 1950s. The most powerful voices in local housing debates are those of incumbent homeowners.
So who can we look to for inspiration? Who’s doing things to benefit housing for all? What communities are taking a stand and getting rid of zoning policies to improve housing? Minneapolis and Hartford are two examples. In states like California and Oregon, policy makers now heavily restrict the ability of local governments to ban apartments.
Even our own City of Frankfort in Benzie County is taking some important steps to address its workforce housing shortage. It recently passed a municipal code encouraging workforce housing. It’s also leading the way in allowing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and duplexes in residential zoned areas.
What can we learn on zoning reform from these articles and communities to make positive changes? There’s a lot and here are some key points:
- Zoning reform reduces the size of the current demand supply gap and stabilizes housing costs. More variety in the housing stock provides living solutions at different price points to help ensure everyone has an attainable point of entry to live in the community.
- There are better social connections through neighbors. Staying in your neighborhood as you transition to different housing needs throughout life is a positive benefit. Building in and around town centers and essential services lowers carbon footprints by increasing walkability and decreasing long commutes.
- Smaller square footage units such as ADUs add housing without needing local government expenditures or subsidies, additional land or construction of additional public infrastructure. Studies of Portland, Oregon and the San Francisco Bay area found that ADU households own an average of 0.9 cars. Even in booming ADU cities, impact on street parking from ADUs is likely to be very small and dispersed. (Source: AARP, “The ABCs of ADU”)
- There are also huge local employment gains, including income generated and spent in the local economy. Missing middle housing — such as duplexes, townhouses, courtyard houses or ADUs — can be built in ways that fit with neighborhood character. We have examples from the Michigan Municipal League’s “Pattern Book Homes for 21st Century Michigan,” which is available to all communities to use as a guide or template. Any exterior project that requires a building permit must first receive the Historic District Commission’s approval.
This doesn’t even get into the economics of it all. Rules such as minimum lot sizes and maximum densities create places that are — or will be — struggling to maintain their streets and pipes, schools and parks and other community assets. There simply aren’t enough taxes generated by large lots and single-family homes over time to support the costly burden of infrastructure. (MAP, Zoning Reform Toolkit). Property tax revenue is a major source of local funding for K-12 education, parks, first responders and many other essential community services.
