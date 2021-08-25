Have you noticed the restaurants with limited hours this year? Or some days you just can’t find a place to eat out? Not only has the pandemic changed the way we think about dining out, in Northwest Michigan it’s also impacted the ability for employees to find housing.
That makes it difficult for employers to find workers to cover all the shifts needed to support the demand. We live in a beautiful region that draws tourism — but need to support those who live here year-round and serve the tourism industry.
This summer, Housing North surveyed over 200 employers and workers across Northwest Michigan. The results showed that housing continues to be a challenge to growing the regional economy — but also indicated solid support for public and private initiatives to expand housing options. More than three quarters of the survey respondents across the 10-county region knew of someone who couldn’t relocate to Northern Michigan because of the difficulties in finding housing. Almost half said it was “very difficult” to secure housing, with the greatest challenges in Charlevoix, Emmet and Grand Traverse counties.
After hearing from our partners and the community, we decided to learn more about the region’s housing needs by seeking direct input from employers and workers. Housing is one of the biggest challenges facing our region and impacts so many of our businesses. We wanted employers and their employees to know that we hear them and are working toward solutions.
The survey resulted from a stakeholder event for business and community leaders hosted in June. We promoted it on social media and to our supporters, asking it to be shared with employees and associates of the participants. The top three responses from employers asked about biggest issues with housing in their service area included more affordable housing, limiting short-term rentals and finding more housing options.
The Stakeholder event provided an opportunity for the group to agree on a collective vision statement for tackling the region’s housing challenges seeking: “A pool of available housing options at a variety of price points that are affordable for the average working person and full-time residents, including retirees.”
A common theme focused on solutions and actions that move the needle on housing in our region. We’re encouraged by the level of support in the survey for collaborative and legislative efforts to expand the housing market. Some 58 percent of respondents said they would consider investing in community-based housing collaboratives, while only 7 percent said they would not. Almost 50 percent said they would consider investing in a regional housing fund to help their workers secure housing.
Another 45 percent would consider investing in housing through tax credits included in the Employer Housing Tax Credit legislation introduced earlier this year in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives. That and other related housing bills are supported by the Michigan Housing Coalition, a state-wide group of housing advocacy organizations that includes Housing North. The bills were passed by the Senate this summer and are pending in the House.
More than half of the responding employers indicated the lack of affordable housing options is the biggest housing challenge in their service area. Survey results also showed that respondents in Charlevoix, Emmet and Antrim counties endured the longest commutes from home to work, led by Antrim County residents with an average of 25 miles.
Housing North is committed to working with private and public partners on initiatives to help bring more housing to our region, including opportunities for employers to invest in housing if they so choose. We’ll also continue our work with local governments to become more ‘housing ready’ with clear guidance on what they can do to help with housing solutions. If you want to learn more, join our annual Housing Summit October 19-21 (virtually) or sign up for our mailing list.
If employers want to dive deeper into their own employees housing needs or review the survey results, they are encouraged to contact Housing North. We have custom surveys available for you and your company.
Founded in 2018, Housing North is a nonprofit organization that works to build awareness, influence policy, and grow capacity and resources for housing solutions in Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, and Wexford counties. More information is available online at www.housingnorth.org.
