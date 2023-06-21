What’s really happening in our region to slow progress in providing enough housing for year-round residents? What are residents afraid of regarding owner-occupancy of more than one unit on a property? Is it fear of absentee owners and rapacious investors? Are owner-occupancy requirements back-door attempts to block renters?
There’s a lot of debate and strong opinions, and it’s difficult to remain neutral. While many see this as a compromise to a very complex issue, one can argue owner-occupancy requirements create contradictory effects of excluding renters from neighborhoods and limiting available rental units. Owner-occupancy requirements — particularly with accessory dwelling units (ADUs) — can stifle housing supply and keep renters out of higher-end neighborhoods, according to research in Brookings Institute’s The Avenue by Anika Singh Lemar.
As Lemar explains: “Because renters typically have lower incomes than homeowners and are racially more diverse, owner-occupancy requirements affect the economic and demographic makeup of neighborhoods. Owner-occupancy requirements also prevent property owners from developing repeat expertise in acquiring and renovating existing housing stock to add ADUs; as a result, lenders are less likely to finance ADUs.”
This was brought up in the Village of Suttons Bay when it tackled ADUs in the zoning ordinance. And most recently in the City of Traverse City.
Some may be concerned about short-term rentals and want at least one of the units for year-round residents. Others want owner-occupied units thinking it will ensure the property is better taken care of, or an on-site owner will ensure proper response time. But these owner-occupancy rules create several negative impacts on equity, efforts to build multifamily housing, and the overall housing supply. Owner-occupancy rules also constrain supply because each existing house can only allow one rental unit, not two, while homes owned by non-residents cannot add an ADU.
One local solution could avoid such impacts by simply regulating upkeep. Rather than assume renters will be bad neighbors, municipalities could enforce housing codes, blight and noise ordinances. Instead, they rely on owner-occupancy as a shortcut for regulating maintenance.
According Brookings, owner-occupancy rules reduce housing supply by taking potential rental units off the market. There are several court cases relevant to the owner-occupant debate. In the few cases where courts have explored the nexus between home ownership and home maintenance, they’ve refused to enforce owner-occupancy requirements. Yet many continue to uphold owner-occupancy requirements based on vague notions that owners will be better stewards of the property.
Lemar calls owner-occupancy requirements an example of “zoning creep” — using zoning to regulate “well outside the scope of land-use and zoning regulations,” which has unintended negative impacts on equity and affordability. She also suggests policy makers not rely on zoning to solve all the problems.
Northwest Michigan needs housing for a diverse range of residents, and can’t let the owner-occupancy debate get in the way. The 2023 Housing Needs Assessment (HNA) to be released in early July shows the overall vacancy rate among surveyed units in the 10 counties to be 0.7% — or 99.3% occupancy. Healthy, well-balanced markets typically have rental housing vacancy rates at 4-6% of the number of homes. It really underscores the significant lack of available housing in our region.
Programs such as the federal Housing Choice Voucher program help vulnerable populations secure quality housing. Property owners/managers are required to pass the program’s housing quality standards to provide decent, safe and sanitary housing. Unfortunately, this program has limited vouchers and there aren’t enough in our region.
We also have a significant number of households considered to be ALICE, or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. These are cost burdened and often one paycheck away from not making rent or being able to cover their costs if their car breaks down. Households are considered to be cost burdened if they spend more than 30% of their income on housing, and severely cost burdened are more than 50% spent on housing.
Housing instability creates a number of challenges: trouble paying rent, overcrowding, moving frequently or spending the bulk of household income on housing. Housing instability can negatively affect physical health and make it harder to access health care among other concerns.
Due to a limited rental market with few affordable vacancies, people with the lowest incomes may be forced to rent substandard housing that exposes them to health and safety risks — vermin, mold, water leaks and inadequate heating or cooling systems. They may be forced to move in with others, potentially resulting in overcrowding. The 2023 HNA (soon to be released) will show that many of the region’s households live in substandard housing situations.
We have an opportunity to do something about this and shouldn’t get hung up on owner-occupancy requirements. We can put systems in place to help ensure our properties are property maintained and encourage more rental opportunities in places people want to live. The Regional Housing Partnership is gathering feedback and input from everyone within the housing ecosystem to develop a regional housing plan with strategies and action steps to meet the area’s housing needs. We encourage you to get involved and learn more about how you can encourage housing for everyone in your community.
The Brookings article is available at https://www.brookings.edu/blog/the-avenue/2022/10/27/how-owner-occupancy-regulations-are-contributing-to-the-housing-crisis/.
