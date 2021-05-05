Among the headwinds impacting regional housing supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic is a dramatic disruption to the lumber supply chain, limiting our ability to build more homes.
Lumber prices have been highly unstable since last spring, with an upwelling in home remodeling also contributing to rising prices. That makes it even more important to take local action to make housing more available for developers and for our community as quickly as possible.
Much of the increased demand for single-family housing is fueled by the pandemic. It has driven new housing prices up 30 percent year over year, according to the U.S. Census. Yet in 2021, escalating lumber prices continue to challenge builders to stay on schedule and budget, which is imperative to meet the steep demand for new homes.
Since February 2020, lumber prices more than doubled to a historic high in early 2021 of over $1,000 per 1,000 board feet. Various grades of lumber cost three times what they did a year ago. Experts predict lumber prices will continue to rise this year, further hampering the start of new projects and escalating construction costs. It also impacts workforce housing and our ability to meet the extremely high demand for affordable housing production, as well as helping our year-round workforce to find safe, affordable housing in urban and rural areas.
Increased building material costs delay housing projects in our region, and many members of the workforce continue to struggle to find a place to rent — which impacts our employers and businesses.
Market-rate rentals have a wait list of 20-plus persons.
People are moving up north with rental vouchers for housing, but don’t realize there aren’t enough homes for existing voucher holders.
How can we address our housing needs if projects are being slowed down and costs continue to rise? How can our community help solve this, speed up housing construction and change the system of housing in Northwest Michigan?
There are solutions, but it will take time, coordinated advocacy and community support.
- To start, zoning changes can allow for more housing solutions.
Communities can proactively streamline permit and review processes for new construction, including infill housing and other projects that comply with existing community plans, speeding up the review process for projects dedicated to affordable housing. Relaxing parking requirements can create more space for housing. Parking requirements increase building costs and are an inefficient use of land. Mandatory inclusionary zoning requires developers to set aside a share of apartments that are affordable to households of different incomes. This is not allowed in Michigan but could be with new legislation.
Local governments should consider revising single-family zoning to allow for additional residential units on the same property or attached to single-family homes. This has been done in Minneapolis and is being considered in Oregon.
- Communities can help boost affordability by offering creative solutions.
Local governments need to be creative with tools to support long-term expanded affordability. They can implement density bonuses (more housing units per property) or allow taller buildings to incentivize production of lower-cost.
Municipalities can also use their own land and tap existing tools such as state and local land bank authorities. They can partner with developers and other community organizations to implement deed restrictions or community land trusts to ensure affordability and year-round work force housing.
- Other alternatives include modular home construction, new technologies or smaller homes.
Modular construction occurs off-site in a factory, with modules shipped to job sites on flatbed trucks. It coincides with on-site and foundation work to finish 30-50 percent faster than traditional construction.
While very new, 3D printing improves time management and hastens production, which will eventually lead to significant cost reductions. 3D printing involves a computer-controlled sequential layering of products and the process produces three-dimensional shapes. 3D printing speeds construction time as a 600- to 800-square-foot home can be in created in just 24 hours.
There are other materials such as Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) construction that can save time over traditional stick-built or concrete masonry construction. In two short days, builders can have the exterior walls ready for the roof, windows and doors to make the building weather tight, ready for interior services and finishes.
Housing North and our partners have a challenge ahead of us. But housing remains a priority among every sector and we need solutions now.
We can join industry leaders including the National Association of Home Builders to help domestic sawmill owners ramp up production. The U.S. imports about 33 percent of its lumber, with more than 95 percent of that from Canada. Boosting domestic lumber will help minimize lumber imports and avoid high lumber tariffs, bringing down costs and contributing to the local economy. We can encourage elected officials to prioritize returning to the negotiating table with Canada to end lumber tariffs.
Finally, we need to consider alternatives to wood. Framing lumber accounts for nearly a fifth of the home building material cost. Choosing an alternative wall system to wood, such as high-performing insulated concrete forms, bamboo, or corkwood, could offset high lumber costs.
We know there are solutions, but it will take all of us working at the local, state and federal level.
To learn more about changing the housing system, visit our websites at housingnorth.org and homesforourfuture.org.
