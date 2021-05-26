Short-term rentals are important to the economy of northern Michigan, especially for many communities in northwest Michigan.
We have an abundance of natural beauty that attracts people to the area, yet many rural communities lack tourist lodging options. Converting homes to short-term rentals for vacationers on a long weekend or a week at a time is a great way to bring visitors and the resulting economic impact to our area. Those who come to our communities for vacation rentals will spend money at local businesses and may even relocate to the area someday.
It’s also important to understand the balance needed between keeping houses available for family, students and the local year-round workforce. And it’s important for municipalities to make decisions on managing short-term rentals based on community needs and housing goals.
Each short-term rental created is one less home in our community to house teachers, families with kids in local schools, year-round residents who will run for office, volunteer with organizations and shop at local businesses.
There are many factors making housing harder and harder to afford. In this case, the competing demand for short-term rentals drives up prices and removes homes from the local housing stock. This is happening at the same time housing demand is on the rise.
In northwest Lower Michigan, housing demand is estimated to be 15,000 plus units each year. That includes 4,660 homeowner-occupied and 10,880 rental units — the estimated annual demand for the next four years. While demand for year-round homes is increasing, so is the market for short-term rentals. In the 12 months from late 2019 to late 2020, it was estimated that East Jordan in Charlevoix County saw a 41 percent increase in short-term rentals. The estimate for Boyne City was more than 180 percent.
This growth is not unique to Charlevoix County — it’s comparable if not higher in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and rapidly rising in other communities.
Implications of a short housing supply means local businesses have serious challenges recruiting employees from outside the area, and limits people looking for a home that better suits their changing needs. Even more difficult, renters struggle to find a first home they can afford. In addition, businesses that provide services to year-round residents have fewer customers.
Ensuring a balance between permanent year-round housing and short-term rentals is important for the long-term growth of our economy.
According to an article in Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/garybarker/2020/02/21/the-airbnb-effect-on-housing-and-rent/?sh=25e72a7a2226), the “Airbnb effect” is to some extent remarkably similar to gentrification. It slowly increases the value of an area to the detriment of local residents, many of whom are pushed out by financial constraints.
Research from the Harvard Business Review found Airbnb has a detrimental impact on housing stock as it encourages landlords to move properties from long-term rental and for-sale markets into short-term rentals.
We are also seeing corporations — instead of individuals — buying up real estate for short-term rentals and outcompeting local residents. According to an article in Bridge (https://www.bridgemi.com/michigan-government/short-term-rental-advocates-foes-work-toward-deal-laws-michigan), city leaders in Grand Haven surveyed property owners and occupants about short-term rentals and found that, in general, residents supported the positive impact they have on the local economy. But they also wanted them thoughtfully placed in neighborhoods.
One option for communities to encourage year-round workforce housing is to consider a deed restriction program for year-round occupancy.
Housing North partnered with the city of Charlevoix to pilot a deed restriction program. Because the city has only 38 recent of its residents stay year round, the goal is to increase this to 50 percent. Through this program, Housing North holds five deed restrictions and is looking to expand it to the City of Petoskey in Emmet County. Housing North staff are responsible for stewarding the deed restrictions and work with the city of Charlevoix to encourage more residents to participate.
Currently we can only accept donations, but are working toward a plan where funding could be available to incentivize the program through rental rehabilitation programs and/ or purchasing the restrictions based on a percentage of home value.
This is just one tool to address short-term rental conversion.
We encourage communities in northwest Lower Michigan and throughout the state to research the impact short-term rentals have on the year-round workforce and create a balanced approach on zoning or regulating short-term rentals. Zoning changes can help address this impact on our year-round housing while recognizing the need for short-term rentals within reason.
We encourage communities to work with their constituents to determine their housing goals, and how short-term rentals impact their community. They also should consult their legal counsel to learn what zoning changes communities can adopt that create a balance of housing needs and make sure to include time for all sides to provide input.
For more information about housing matters, contact Steve Schnell, Charlevoix County Housing Ready Program Director for Housing North, at steve@housingnorth.org and 231-330-7070; or Yarrow Brown, Executive Director at yarrow@housingnorth.org or 231-335-1985; or visit www.housingnorth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.