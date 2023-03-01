You’ve heard about these new housing development tools and probably anxious to see things get built. While they’re not silver bullets and they are still plenty of challenges in our housing market, we can attract developers to provide housing for the majority of our residents if we put these tools to work.
It can’t be overemphasized that if northwest Michigan doesn’t become more housing ready, we will largely see more high-end condominiums and hotels in downtown Traverse City, Petoskey, Manistee and Charlevoix. “Housing ready” means embracing these new tools and removing barriers to housing. If our community understands their importance and the public-private partnerships needed to roll them out, they will be supported and encouraged.
First, a shout out to the Housing Michigan Coalition and the dedicated steering committee that were instrumental in getting these housing tools signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December 2022. The Housing Michigan Coalition consists of communities, businesses, not-for-profits, builders, developers, associations and other organizations that support increased housing supply and affordability. The coalition exists to “enhance the accessibility and affordability of homes, strengthen communities, support economic and job growth, and improve outcomes for all Michigan families.”
Many partners and stakeholders participated early on in Housing North’s inception, and as part of the Housing Michigan Coalition to create legislative priorities and brainstorm ideas for what bills could be introduced and applied to housing. They looked at expansions of existing Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) ordinances and Neighborhood Enterprise Zones (NEZ). They also looked at examples from industrial or commercial districts. Thankfully, two new bills became law that enable local governments to create districts where property owners can apply for a tax abatement to reduce the overall cost of a project, with parameters to ensure they include housing up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI).
The first is for four or less rental units where local governments can create an “attainable housing district” where property owners can apply for partial tax exemptions. This reduces real property taxes by 50 percent of the statewide commercial, industrial and utility average for up to 12 years. The affordability criteria is determined by the local government.
The other tool is the Residential Facilities Exemption — a temporary tax abatement on qualified new housing development districts established by local governments. It supports both renovation and expansion of aging residential units and the construction of new residential units in these districts. This tool is for developments of five or more units with a minimum investment of $50,000.
So what’s the process to create these districts? Well, we need a community and developer or property owner to step up to the plate and try it. Many communities use these tools for industrial facilities or commercial districts. We just need to try it with housing and walk through the process with a community and/or developer. Remember it’s up to the property owner to apply for the tax abatement, but the unit of government must create the district.
Housing North and others can help. Some communities are already setting the example by adopting new PILOT ordinances and looking at Neighborhood Enterprise Zones, which are now expanded to any unit of government with qualifying parameters.
Over the next few months local housing organizations like Housing North and Housing Next, and our partners through the Housing Michigan Coalition such as the Grand Rapids Chamber, Homebuilders Association and Michigan Municipal League, are committed to providing the needed support and resources. Look for one-pagers on each of the tools, along with and webinars, roundtables and community discussions. State agencies and organizations including MSHDA, state Treasury, the MEDC and Michigan Municipal League will be adopting guidelines preparing for the process. In the meantime, there’s work to do to ensure our local governments and residents learn about these tools to spread the word and utilize them.
We will focus on the next round of legislation to provide more housing tools and resources, and need your help. Look for calls to action and reach out to your legislators to let them know housing is a priority in your community.
You can learn more about these tools on the websites of Housing North or the Housing Michigan Coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.