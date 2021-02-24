Housing supply on the market is historically low. In the 40 years data has been collected, there have never been fewer homes for sale. Building costs are skyrocketing and home prices are rising exponentially faster than household incomes. To meet housing needs, we must offer more homes at lower prices.
One solution is to return to our history — an idea that’s gaining traction. In the 1920s and 1930s, our housing supply had a higher proportion of multi-family housing types. The housing type we are missing today — and that worked so well to meet housing needs a century ago — are in demand again. People are seeking smaller multi-family living situations located closer to downtowns, and in walkable neighborhoods with lower rents and attainable purchase prices.
“Missing Middle Housing” (MMH) is a range of house-scale buildings with multiple units that are compatible in scale and form with detached single-family homes located in walkable neighborhoods. This type of housing can look like a larger single-family home, a large mansion, or a group of townhouses. Structures are designed to be compatible with any residential neighborhood on the outside. On the inside, the capacity of the building is larger than one would expect. Unfortunately, these types of neighborhoods are often zoned as single-family residential. That means multi-family buildings are often not allowed, preventing the development of Missing Middle Housing.
Communities can do much to help meet the housing demand by creating more MMH types, including a review of their local zoning. Zoning ordinances are often the most identifiable challenge to MMH, and changes already are being made in our own communities — Traverse City, Charlevoix, Manistee and others.
But is it really affordable? According to the website opticosdesign.com, Missing Middle Housing is affordable by design and is often referred to as “naturally occurring affordable housing” or “NOAH.” There are many reasons to consider MMH to address not only housing shortages but also affordability. Missing Middle Housing is a proven, affordable-by-design housing solution that meets the growing demand for walkable neighborhood living. It provides a “missing middle” option between subsidized housing and market-rate mid- to high-rise housing.
How does it work? Because MMH units typically range from studios to three-bedrooms, they are inherently smaller than units in conventional single-family housing, making them more affordable. Since they share a building lot with other units, the land costs associated with each unit are lower. Also, the simple construction makes it viable for homeowners and local businesses to build MMH and in turn increases the pool of developers able to contribute to the supply of affordable housing. MMH is often tied to walkable places, so the need for parking is lower, which increases affordability by lowering housing costs through smaller lot sizes, and reducing the cost of transportation.
How can we address some of the barriers to missing middle housing? Outdated regulations and codes often prohibit the MMH designs. Many of the FHA-backed federal loans and loan guarantees also fall under the single-family home category. That means federal loans and mortgages can limit commercial floor space in mixed-use buildings. So it becomes nearly impossible to create new mixed-use buildings of six stories or less.
One solution is for communities to evaluate zoning and land-use policies to consider what might be preventing MMH, and consider changes to enable MMH to address the housing crisis.
For example, Form-Based Codes help insure buildings in a neighborhood are compatible with their surroundings, while letting the mix of actual activities in them be more diverse. A form-based code offers a powerful alternative to conventional zoning, which is based on a community’s existing patterns of development and built form, climate, and other considerations, and then creates a range of form-based zones.
There is no need to reinvent the wheel. Communities can look at other municipalities’ examples of MMH zoning changes and see how they can benefit your community.
To learn more about Missing Middle Housing, visit missingmiddlehousing.com. You can also find information on the homesforourfuture.org website in the Housing Summit presentation on MMH with Dan Parolek.
