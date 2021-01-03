Yarrow Brown joined Housing North on May 4. She worked for the Leelanau Conservancy for 12 years and a non-profit for 15 years.

She has a diverse background in watershed and strategic planning, real estate transactions, project management and diverse technical skills. She has worked with landowners, government employees, lake associations and township officials. She has offered private consulting services across the U.S. and throughout northwest Lower Michigan.

Brown is a member on the Cleveland Township Planning commission and represented the Leelanau Conservancy on the Leelanau Clean Water board for more than a decade.

With her husband and daughter, she owns a 13-acre farm in Leelanau County.