After a whirlwind three-day Housing Summit, I’m encouraged and inspired — but also humbled. I know everyone is tired of talking about housing — they want solutions. I do too!
We’ve come a long way, but the reality is if we’re going to move the housing needle we need three things:
- 1. Become Housing Ready. Northwest Michigan communities need to become poised for housing projects while removing barriers to development. Many of our communities are doing so and are on a Housing Ready path, but there’s work to do.
- 2. Work Together. This is a community effort and is not any one organization, unit of government or individual’s responsibility. We need to work creatively, collaboratively and strategically to address barriers to housing and bring solutions to our communities
- 3. Advocate. Our voices are being heard in Lansing, yet we still need to communicate, advocate and collaborate with state agencies and legislators to keep momentum going and make sure we have the necessary tools and resources.
Housing Summit attendees heard many themes from speakers, including keynote Ray Suarez and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. One that stood out was that while it’s going to take time, we are seeing changes on the state, regional and local levels to support more housing. We are not the only community facing a housing crisis — really the entire country is — and we’ve talked about it for a while. It’s a systemic issue, and we can’t just build more houses.
We know there are creative solutions and many other communities to look toward as examples. But first we need to be ready for housing — to make sure our zoning allows for our local housing needs.
We need to understand how we can all be part of the solution and work with the NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) folks to recognize the need for housing diversity and its importance in the community. We need to think about what it will look like if our schools close and northwest Michigan becomes a retirement community where the year-round workforce has no place to go.
We heard from state agencies that are considering programs to expand support for workforce housing or those in the ‘missing middle’ (80 to 120 percent of the Area Median Income). We heard from Gov. Whitmer and several state agencies and organizations that they understand our needs and want help find solutions.
Changes to the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program and Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) will level the playing field and provide more opportunities for rural communities.
We heard about the Statewide Housing Plan and the Michigan New Economy Plan the governor is promoting, and how we can contribute and advocate for resources in our community. (https://www.michigan.gov/mineweconomy/)
Through the launch of a story map project, we highlighted affordable housing efforts in the region and had speakers talk in detail about projects in three counties. They included a partnership between BATA and the Traverse City Housing Commission in Grand Traverse County, Habitat for Humanity in Maple City and Homestretch in Benzie County.
Another theme was the need to continue to advocate and let our local, state and federal officials know what our needs are and how they can bring more housing tools and resources to our communities.
The Housing Michigan Coalition gave an update on the five bills that passed the Senate and are heading to the House, hopefully by Thanksgiving. While our voices are being heard, we need to continue to advocate and ensure resources for housing are put into the Housing and Community Development Fund.
We all know that federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars are needed in our community, and a significant amount should be included in the Housing and Community Development Trust Fund. Let’s let our legislators know this is important.
For our local communities, we heard that there is no rush to spend the ARPA dollars, and the need for a strategic plan for how they will be spent. We were encouraged to work with other partners and units of government to leverage these resources and think bigger picture. We will be working with our community development partners to offer recommendations and resources on how these programs and dollars can be put towards housing and other regional priorities.
With short-term rentals on the rise, more homes being bought up, more people moving up north and very little on the market, it is our responsibility to make sure we have year-round housing for everyone. Thank you to our state Reps. O’Malley and Roth for voting NO on HB4722 on short-term rentals, a bill that would significantly impact our year-round housing stock — which is disappearing faster than we can imagine.
November is National Homeless Awareness Month. How many of you are aware that we have a homeless population in our community? While we need housing on all ends of the income and price spectrum, we also need to think about those who do not have a home at all.
At Housing North, our vision is that Northwest Michigan will be a place where families of all income levels can find homes that are safe and affordable.
