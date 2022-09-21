Driving to work recently I thought about our amazing northwest Michigan region and how lucky I am to live here. My town is Cedar, whose slogan is “A Community That Cares.” My office is in Traverse City where I heard the mayor open a City Commission meeting with a land acknowledgment that we are all on the traditional unceded territory of the Anishinaabeg nation. We have Sonder DEI facilitating conversations in our community about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and providing support for organizations to invest in this work.
It feels like we’re making progress, yet there is still work to do.
Similarly when we run into resistance for housing projects, we’ve forged meaningful conversations to foster mutual understanding and make progress toward our housing goals without being divisive. We all understand what it means to have a safe and healthy home and want that for our family, friends and neighbors. There’s also resistance to these changes that are inevitable. We live in a desirable area and a climate neutral state.
People want to live and visit here, move here, retire here and recreate here. We are turning away and losing talent each day because people are priced out of homes and there’s simply not enough stock. But you have heard me say this over and over. So what can we do? The answer is: speak up, learn, participate and advocate.
I’m often asked “What is actually happening to change the housing system and make some progress?” My answer is a lot! But much of it happens under the radar save the occasional press release, groundbreaking or social media post.
It’s a big year for advocacy and changes to bring more housing tools to our region. Without these tools and continued advocacy work, we won’t see progress on our housing goals.
We’ve reached the emergency point for housing, which is where it all starts for our regional economy. We are losing talent, families and more, while a growing number of residents are displaced because of limited housing options. There are many ways to be an advocate and at Housing North we focus on bringing communities together, working at the grass roots level to determine the best tools, resources and opportunities.
We hope to dive in deep to housing tools, discuss future policy initiatives and gain more momentum for housing resources at our annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit coming up this fall (Oct. 27-28 at the Great Wolf Lodge). We hope to have a diverse audience bringing their ideas, listening skills and questions for our panelists.
Returning to an in-person event this year, the Housing Summit will offer an opportunity for attendees to choose one of three tracts for each session and workshop: Communications/Awareness, Policy/Advocacy and Capacity/Tools.
We’re relying on the four Housing Michigan Coalition bills to reach the state House floor this week.
They would help create three new potential tools for housing including Brownfield/Tax Incremental Financing (TIF), Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) and Neighborhood Enterprise Zone (NEZ) expansion. Housing North and our partners are preparing to bring these tools to our communities including townships, villages and counties to put these options to the test and create more housing.
It won’t happen overnight. But if we are strategic and work together, we can gain traction.
It’s about investing in our community, and this is a call to action for our local governments to help understand these options and not be afraid to invest in housing for your community. It is a call to action for residents to urge our municipalities to use these tools that will help.
The Housing Summit will feature project examples to help us navigate which tool is best for each housing opportunity.
We will learn about financing options, make connections with developers and other partners and dive into project proformas to understand the complexity of a project, and how one can be put together.
Please spread the word and join us so we can all learn together.
We also hope you will help advocate for housing in your community and show up when there is a proposed housing project or a zoning change that will increase housing opportunities.
