Did you know it costs at least $225, 000 to build a home in our region? To afford that mortgage, you need to earn $65,000 a year or more. This means to provide housing at an ‘affordable rate’ equals 30 percent of one’s income.
We need to bring costs down or rely on philanthropy or other resources to ensure our workforce can afford to live here. It goes hand-in-hand with providing a living wage.
Solving our housing crisis to ensure everyone has a home in our community will take more than just “building houses.” The work nonprofit developers like Habitat for Humanity and Homestretch are doing is huge. Building houses to make them affordable for our workforce takes a lot of work and resources. But organizations can only do so much. It is estimated we need more than 15,000 homes in our region over the next three years — or 5,000 homes a year.
The nonprofit development capacity for the 10-county region tops out at 150 units per year on average.
There are significant barriers to housing for those who work and live in our region. Up to 43 percent of our residents are considered Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed (ALICE). On average, our residents spend more than half their income on housing and transportation —leaving very little for food and other expenses.
We’re entering the tourist season — the sun comes out, the landscape turns green and the docks go out on the lake. But what’s going to happen when folks coming north realize they still can’t dine during the same hours as before? How attractive will our area continue to be as residents and visitors find their restaurants and businesses shuttered because there’s no one to work without affordable places to live?
Housing for our working class right now is unattainable, and we can’t keep employees because they can’t find housing.
Residents hoping their children and grandchildren will someday move back here won’t realize those dreams if we don’t make some progress. Those looking to downsize will struggle to find a place because there are so few options. We need housing diversity and believe it can happen in a responsible and collaborative way that won’t harm our natural resources or cause significant changes we can’t handle.
It’s all hands on deck. We can all be a part of the solution, even units of government. We’re working hard on how everyone can participate in being part of the solution. It starts at the county level, and continues with the townships, villages and cities. We need to work together and figure out solutions that support housing.
The following are some ideas of what municipalities can do now to support housing: It’s not a comprehensive list and isn’t a mandate, but a message to our elected officials that they can be part of the solution and we’re here to help:
- Support existing tools and expand their capabilities, including dedicating a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to housing through Land Bank Authorities and/or other existing programs. This includes contracts for services with existing nonprofit organizations. Other ideas include grants or loans for affordable housing projects, participating in the PACE Program or providing PILOTs or Payment in Lieu of Taxes.
- Provide support to townships and villages to extend sewer and other infrastructure for housing projects. This could include discounts or waivers on utility hookups for projects with affordable components.
- Work with the community (townships, villages, nonprofits and businesses) to put ARPA funding towards housing solutions.
- Support projects and programs to ensure long-term housing affordability through tools including deed restrictions or community land trusts.
- Require set-aside units in projects for those with the greatest housing needs through collaboration with the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness.
Housing North is here to help along side our many partners. Some of what we are doing includes advocating for local housing solutions at the state and local level and providing technical assistance/support to communities. We can help communities become ‘housing ready’ while supporting their housing goals and assist with housing action plans and housing opportunity maps to attract developers to offer more housing options. We can help with facilitating projects that support housing development.
Sustaining our regional economy hinges on attainable housing options for everyone that cherishes Northern Michigan. It won’t be easy, but the momentum is slowly building — as are the tools and initiatives needed to make it happen. We are here to provide support, expand capacity and advocate for the needs of our communities, and count on you to be part of the change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.